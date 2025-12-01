KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 1 — Popular video/VFX creator Mohamad Sofian Abdullah or more known as Sofyank went viral again, this time with a tourism promotion video for…Singapore.

Sofian was seen sharing travel tips, mentioning the requisite Singapore MRT stations as well as walking times to popular stops.

He described the trip shown in his video as calming and fulfilling, noting that he enjoyed discovering places “many don’t yet know about.”

The video quickly went viral, but reactions were mixed:

Supportive voices praised Sofyank’s creativity and Singapore’s bold tourism strategy, noting that “free promo won’t pay bills” and urging Malaysia’s tourism authorities to learn from Singapore’s influencer collaborations.

Others questioned why a Malaysian creator was promoting Singapore instead of Malaysia, especially with Visit Malaysia 2026 around the corner.

Hari tu sempat pergi Singapore jap buat video travel, harap korang enjoy dengan video ni #VisitSingapore #PassionMadePossible pic.twitter.com/1NSq9iwC12 — sofyank96 (@sofyank96) November 29, 2025

Some argued that Malaysia’s Tourism Ministry missed an opportunity to engage Sofyank’s talents.

Others defended him, pointing out that the project was a professional collaboration, not a rejection of Malaysia. Sofyank rose to fame through viral VFX edits with global brands and Hollywood stars, including Paul Rudd, Chris Hemsworth, Will Smith, and Tom Cruise.

He won Zach King’s Ultimate VFX Challenge in 2023 and made a name for himself as a unique creator in Malaysia’s digital landscape.

His work often blends humor, fantasy, and cinematic effects, making him a sought-after collaborator for both entertainment and commercial projects.

The debate highlights growing expectations for local influencers to be tapped in national tourism campaigns/

While Singapore has embraced digital creators to reach global audiences, critics say Malaysia risks falling behind by not leveraging homegrown talents like Sofyank.