SERDANG, Nov 30 — The overwhelming pile of donated clothing at the Sungai Lui temporary relief centre in Hulu Langat, Selangor during the major floods in 2021 drew attention to the need for a more systematic approach in managing fabric donations.

From there, the Green O’ Go Bin recycling programme by Muslim Volunteer Malaysia (MVM) was introduced in 2022. What began as a small community initiative has since grown into one of the most active used-fabric awareness programmes in the country.

MVM’s Senior Officer for Programmes and Humanitarian Affairs, Muhammad Syafiq Idris, said the initiative was created to ensure used clothing does not end up in landfills but is instead processed for industrial use or channelled as a source of funding to support other humanitarian programmes.

“Piles of discarded clothing not only spoil the environment, but can also attract animals such as rats and cockroaches, which may damage public property. We worry that this situation could recur, so we sought a solution to manage and repurpose these materials.

“Every year, nearly 85 per cent of (used) clothing ends up in landfills. Most of it is burned, releasing carbon dioxide that pollutes the air and contributes to the greenhouse effect. This is what we want to prevent,” he told Bernama during the 12th edition of the programme recently.

Muhammad Syafiq said fabrics still in good condition are channelled to the preloved section and resold for as low as RM3 per piece, while those no longer suitable to wear are sent to a factory in Port Klang, Selangor for processing.

“At the factory, the clothing is sorted and weighed. Fabrics that can be reused will go through a dismantling process, where all accessories such as buttons are removed before the fabric is shredded into rags.

“These rags are then sold to third-world countries as well as industries that use recycled fabric as production material,” he said, adding that the programme is held three to six times a year depending on community needs.

He added that the drive-through concept has been used since the first edition to make it easier for the public to contribute without leaving their vehicles, which has helped increase participation each time the programme is held.

Despite growing interest, he said the main challenge for the Green O’ Go Bin programme remains public understanding of what types of fabric can be recycled.

“In the beginning, many people were not aware of what items can be recycled, especially fabric. Sometimes in one plastic bag, the top layer is fabric but the bottom is glass. Even though information has been shared, many still ask, ‘Can we send books?’” he said.

Therefore, he stressed that public awareness must continue to be strengthened to ensure a more systematic sorting process that does not burden volunteers during operations.

Now in its 12th cycle, MVM has also expanded the programme to include electronic waste (e-waste) collection as added value to the Green O’ Go Bin initiative.

“Alhamdulillah, this time we managed to record a new achievement by collecting 220 tonnes of used clothing and fabric, as well as around 20 tonnes of e-waste including computers, cables and damaged electrical appliances over the two-day programme.

“A total of 4,250 vehicles were recorded entering and exiting the venue, supported by about 300 volunteers aged 18 to 45, including university students, youth, retirees and members of the public,” he said, adding that the same programme will be held in Shah Alam this December.

A contributor from Shah Alam, Selangor, Aida Dahlan, 39, said the programme provides a proper avenue for the public to dispose of used items, preventing wastage.

“This is my first time joining a programme like this, although I regularly recycle plastic items. I hope this programme continues because it benefits the community,” she said. — Bernama