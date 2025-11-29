KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 29 — EV users travelling up north can top up their EVs quicker at Gunung Semanggol Northbound R&R in Perak. After it was down several months for maintenance, ChargEV has restored location with a higher DC charger output from 47kW to 180kW.

With the increase in power capacity, this DC Charger is able to top up EVs to 80% quickly and this would increase turnaround of charging sessions.

This Gunung Semanggol Northbound R&R EV charging location was formerly an AC charge point. It was upgraded to a DC charger early this year with a reduced power output of 47kW but it looks like the folks at ChargEV has managed to secure more power capacity at the highway R&R.

For this location which is located about 55km north from Gentari’s 180kW DC Charger at Sungai Perak Northbound R&R, ChargEV has deployed an Autel DC Charger with two nozzles.

The two bays are covered and the charger is priced at RM1.60 per kWh. Previously, the DC charger at 47kW was priced at RM1.40 per kWh.

The charger is able to provide up to 180kW if a single EV is plugged in or 90kW when two EVs are plugged in.

You can activate the charger via ChargEV, JomCharge and Gentari Go apps.

With the increased in power, this means the DC charging session is far quicker than before. Once your charging session has stopped, do move your vehicle immediately so that other users can charge.

Remember: If you’re not charging, you’re hogging. — SoyaCincau