LONDON, Nov 27 — Fashion designer Pam Hogg, known for her punk rock, non-conformist creations who dressed stars such as Rihanna and Lady Gaga, has died, her family announced yesterday.

Hogg was an iconic figure of London fashion week with her futuristic looks, daring hairstyles and flamboyant outfits that mixed irony, feminism and counter-culture at her catwalk shows.

Announcing her death on social media, the Scottish designer’s family said her “creative spirit and body of work touched the lives of many people of all ages”.

“She leaves a magnificent legacy that will continue to inspire, bring joy and challenge us to live beyond the confines of convention,” they said in a statement, accompanied by a photo of the designer, dressed in gold and white and wearing her signature red lipstick.

While not revealing the cause of death, the family thanked staff at a hospice in east London, saying Hogg died surrounded by friends and family.

They did not give her age — which she had always kept under wraps — but the Guardian newspaper believed her to be aged 66.

Tributes have been paid including by actresses Rose McGowan and Patricia Arquette, the band Blondie and designer Roksanda Ilincic.

Born in the Scottish town of Paisley, known for its textiles industry, Hogg studied in the city of Glasgow and at London’s Royal College of Art.

She unveiled her first collection in 1981 and was often compared to Vivienne Westwood, another queen of British punk-rock culture, who died in 2022.

Kate Moss and Beyonce were also among the stars to have worn Hogg’s designs. In the video for her 2007 song 2 Hearts, Kylie Minogue wore a black, metal-studded catsuit by the designer.

Hogg also played in several bands, including Doll, which opened for Debbie Harry in the 1990s. — AFP