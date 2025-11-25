MUNICH, Nov 25 — An employee of the southern German city of Kempten is alleged to have stolen at least €1 million (RM4.76 million) in coins from parking ticket machines, reported German Press Agency (dpa).

Police and prosecutors announced on Monday that arrest warrants had been issued for the man and his wife on charges of theft and aiding and abetting in 720 cases. They are now both in custody.

Investigators were alerted to the man by a report from a bank regarding suspected money laundering.

The Kempten public prosecutor’s office was informed in October that cash was repeatedly being deposited into several bank accounts.

The employee is suspected of having taken coins from the parking ticket machines on many occasions.

He is believed to have deposited the money into accounts that his wife had access to. The city is presumed to have lost well over €1 million as a result.

Kempten’s mayor, Thomas Kiechle, said he was “stunned and dismayed” by the allegations. Officials also searched city offices on Monday as part of the investigation.

“I fully support the public prosecutor’s office and the police in their thorough investigation of the allegations,” the mayor said.

“While the proceedings are ongoing, the presumption of innocence remains. Nevertheless, I will immediately take concrete steps to review past work processes, identify any potential weaknesses, and address them moving forward.” — Bernama-dpa