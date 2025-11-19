KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 19 — The Australian High Commission in Malaysia on Monday unveiled its First Nations-themed mural to mark the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations and the close friendship between the two countries.

The mural on the front fence of the High Commission building, was developed by Australian First Nations designer Professor Wayne Quilliam and Malaysian Orang Asli artist Shaq Koyok.

It depicts Quilliam’s Palawa heritage and the story of Bunjil – the wedge-tailed eagle motifs which is revered as a creator spirit and law-giver, guiding people on how to live in harmony with nature and the land.

It also features traditional Temuan weaving patterns.

The mural incorporates ochre clay, a natural earth pigment with a light brownish-yellow colour used in traditional First Nations practices. The clay is also used in ceremonies carried out by Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples for thousands of years to promote wellbeing and strengthen connections to culture and Country.

The Palawa-Orang Asli mural is on permanent display on the Australian High Commission fence at Jalan Yap Kwan Seng in Kuala Lumpur to celebrate 70 years of friendship. — Picture by Choo Choy May

“Together, these elements reflect the deep cultural connections between Australia’s First Nations and the Orang Asli communities,” the High Commission said in a statement.

Speaking at the ceremony, Australian High Commissioner to Malaysia Danielle Heinecke said the mural project highlights the growing collaboration between Australian people and First Nations.

She added that it also emphasises the country’s commitment to sharing its indigenous heritage with Malaysia through diplomacy.

“We hope this will mark the beginning of future collaborations between our peoples, not just here on Peninsular Malaysia, but across everything Malaysia has to offer. We want to bring to light our First Nations history,” she said.

The event was also attended by Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing and Orang Asli members of the Temuan community.

Australian designer Professor Wayne Quilliam with the Palawa art developed with Malaysian Orang Asli artist Shaq Koyok on permanent public display on the High Commission’s front fence at Jalan Yap Kwan Seng in Kuala Lumpur. — Picture courtesy of the Australian High Commission

The murals will be permanently on public display on the High Commission’s front fence at Jalan Yap Kwan Seng, allowing passers-by to engage with them. — Bernama