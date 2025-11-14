BERKS COUNTY, Nov 14 — A man’s pet dog accidentally discharged a shotgun, shooting the owner in the lower back at a residence here on November 11, police said.

According to a Shillington Police Department statement, the 53-year-old victim had been cleaning his shotgun and placed it on his bed before sitting down, when one of his dogs jumped onto the bed and landed on the weapon.

The firearm discharged upon impact, striking the man in the lower back with a single gunshot wound.

Shillington PD officers responded to the Berks County, Pennsylvania residence after receiving reports of a shooting.

The injured man was transported to a local hospital where he underwent surgery to treat his injuries.

Authorities have concluded their investigation and determined that the shooting was entirely accidental.