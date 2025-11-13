WASHINGTON, Nov 13 — Spectacular displays of auroras at abnormally low latitudes were expected again last night into today, a result of intense solar activity which also carries risks to communication networks.

After kicking off earlier this week, the rare event could continue until today, according to the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The phenomenon, which could be seen last night in the skies of New Zealand and Australia, is caused by massive ejections of solar particles from the Sun — known as coronal mass ejections (CMEs) — that trigger geomagnetic storms when they reach our planet.

NOAA said a level 4 storm out of 5 occurred Tuesday, and that another CME’s arrival could mean a repeat again today.

Skies as far south as Mexico lit up Tuesday night with faint pink and green glows, delighting many people who would normally have to travel much closer to the Earth’s poles to see such phenomena.

Last year, a level 5 geomagnetic storm occurred for the first time in 20 years, resulting in similarly spectacular views of the Northern and Southern Lights.

A powerful solar storm creates auroras over the Zwischenahner Meer in Lower Saxony November 13, 2025. — Markus Hibbeler/dpa/dpa Picture-Alliance pic via AFP

Strong solar storms however bring more than just stunning light displays — they can also disrupt communication systems and cause satellite malfunctions and power grid overloads.

Due to risks from this week’s solar event, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos’s space company, Blue Origin, was forced yesterday to once again postpone the launch of its New Glenn rocket.

To see the aurorae, enthusiasts are advised to seek darker skies away from city lights and to bring a camera or smartphone, which could reveal the lights in long-exposure photos if they are not visible to the naked eye. — AFP