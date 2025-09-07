PUTRAJAYA, Sept 7 — In the grip of a Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) K9 unit handler, the red leash is far more than a means of control - it is a lifeline woven with trust, bravery, and unwavering sacrifice.

It embodies the profound connection between handler and dog - two souls bound by duty, moving in perfect synchrony to serve and protect the nation.

While the agility and charisma of JBPM’s K9s often steal the spotlight, it is the handler who stands quietly behind them - a steadfast companion, vigilant guardian, and unsung hero. Their extraordinary bond is forged through relentless training, perilous operations, and countless moments traded away from loved ones, all in pursuit of a higher calling.

Team Leader of JBPM’s K9 Unit, Lead Fire Officer II M Mohan, 54, said he often reminds young handlers that K9s are not mere assets or showpieces, but family members whose welfare and emotions must also be cared for.

“Sometimes there are two or three fire investigation operations in a single day, so handlers must manage the dogs’ rest well because they are not machines. We must understand their soul, as they too have emotions. If we care for them, God will care for us,” he told Bernama recently.

Recalling his early years in the unit more than a decade ago, the Pahang-born officer said his first four-legged partner, a Labrador named Louis, assisted in numerous fire investigations, including several high-profile cases in Kuala Lumpur and Shah Alam.

Among them were operations at a 44-storey building still under construction in the capital, as well as a massive blaze at four factories in Shah Alam where temperatures soared beyond 1,000 degrees Celsius.

“Even though the site was destroyed, Louis still managed to give an accurate indication of the fire’s cause. What a super detector dog!” he said, recalling how one of his fondest memories was Louis’ playful ability to grip two tennis balls in his mouth as a reward.

That bond, however, is now only a memory, as Louis was retired due to health problems.

Mohan admitted that his role as a handler demanded significant sacrifice, with some operations stretching for a week and keeping him away from his wife and children.

For Senior Fire Officer II Anthony Phillip, 32, the most painful moment in his seven years of service was the loss of his Labrador K9 partner, Razor, a specialist in tracking missing persons.“I had been with him for almost eight years, and one of my sweetest memories was in 2020, when he successfully tracked down a missing senior citizen in Kelantan. The victim was found alive, and that was the most meaningful moment for me,” he said.

“If we are stressed or angry, their performance will also be affected. That is why we must control our emotions in front of them,” he said, adding that the task often demands personal sacrifice.

He recalled a time when his son was admitted to hospital, yet he still had to report for duty because there was no other handler who could take his place.

Meanwhile, Senior Fire Officer II Tony Albert Mani, 31, reflected on the deep connection he shares with his K9 partner, Denti - a loyal Labrador who has stood by his side through eight years of service. Together, they’ve braved countless operations, including the Batang Kali landslide in 2022 and the devastating earthquake in Türkiye in 2023.

“In Turkiye, the challenge was immense because of the freezing temperatures, reaching minus seven to eight degrees Celsius. Denti was not used to such conditions, so I had to constantly monitor him, provide blankets and warm water. He’s not just a dog - he’s my buddy. We complement each other,” he said.

“Even when we were busy, we must spend at least 30 minutes to play or train with them - that is the secret ingredient,” he said, adding that giving up personal time is part of the job. — AFP