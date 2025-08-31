KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 31 — Malaysians have long lifted their eyes with pride to the nation’s skyline, from the clock tower of the Sultan Abdul Samad Building to the soaring Petronas Twin Towers, and now the shimmering spire of Merdeka 118.

These structures rise not only as feats of engineering but also as living symbols of independence, embodying memory, pride and unity.

Yet for every tower that gleams against the sky, there are unseen hands ensuring it does not falter. Behind the grandeur lies a quieter service: the labour of those who mend cracks, seal leaks and strengthen foundations so that these monuments of nationhood endure for generations to come.

One such hand belongs to Robert Yong, 72. He calls himself a “building doctor”, because for him, caring for a structure is no different from caring for a patient.

“We are building doctors. Every defect is like a symptom. Our role is to diagnose, treat and extend a building’s lifespan. That is how we keep Malaysia’s landmarks standing,” he told Bernama with spirited conviction.

That sense of duty, he believes, goes beyond contracts or recognition; it is a quiet contribution to the nation’s story.

An aerial view of Masjid Negara (National Mosque) November 16, 2019. — Picture by Choo Choy May

The nation’s soul in concrete and stone

Malaysia’s built heritage is vast, with the National Heritage Department listing more than 250 gazetted heritage buildings. Keeping them safe is as critical as building new ones.

Robert’s journey into this niche began without a university degree, but with determination and responsibility. He recalls major dam rehabilitation works in Kedah and Sarawak, where his team had to dive deep underwater to inject grout into honeycombed concrete walls.

“Dollars and cents matter, but responsibility matters more. When safety is at stake, we never compromise; the work must go on, even if payment comes later. That sense of duty has always guided us,” he said, recalling how those projects protected thousands of downstream residents.

Among his proudest moments was working on Malaysia’s Parliament House, where leaks and cracks in the iconic building required delicate strengthening.

“Parliament is not just another building. It is the heart of our democracy. To be entrusted with its rehabilitation gave me the greatest sense of responsibility and pride,” Robert said, his voice softening at the memory.

Other structures touched by their hands include the Petronas Twin Towers (Tower 2), the National Mosque, and heritage gems like the Sultan Abdul Samad Building.

But Robert admits it is often the quieter projects that leave the deepest mark. Sometimes, it is not about the tallest tower.

“When we worked on the National Mosque, we didn’t see race. Malay, Chinese and Indian, we were all there together, side by side, carrying the same responsibility.

“That is what unity means to me. The National Mosque may be a place of worship, but it also stands as part of our national heritage. To be part of that showed me how this country can stand strong when everyone plays their role,” he said with a smile of pride.

Those projects, and many more since, have been carried out under the company he founded, Structural Repairs (M) Sdn Bhd, a specialist outfit that, quietly but consistently, has become synonymous with strengthening and preserving Malaysia’s landmarks.

Yong Zi Lip and Robert Yong are seen at Structural Repairs (M) Sdn Bhd. — Bernama pic

A new generation steps in

Now, the second generation is continuing the work. Yong Zi Lip, 33, executive director, grew up spending university breaks on sites before formally joining the company.

“That exposure sparked my interest. Today, I focus on strengthening operations and bringing in new methods that allow us to work safely on tall structures,” he said.

For Zi Lip, the tools may have changed, but the responsibility remains the same.

“In my father’s time, everything was word of mouth. Today, we also use digital platforms, not for business alone, but to show Malaysians why preservation matters. Many do not see what goes on behind the walls of heritage or iconic buildings. Sharing it helps people understand that maintenance is part of progress,” he added.

His portfolio stretches from Exchange 106 (Tun Razak Exchange) to Merdeka 118, where his team carried out structural strengthening and concrete repairs.

Yet, he finds the greatest pride in heritage work.

“The Sultan Abdul Samad Building is probably our team’s biggest conservation project. From exposing timber trusses to repairing domes and even the clock tower, it was a balance between engineering and history. That gave me pride,” he said.

Beyond landmarks

But heritage is not the only responsibility. Zi Lip is also steering the company into essential infrastructure.

Currently, Structural Repairs is rehabilitating water tanks across Selangor. Many of these tanks, some built decades ago, suffer from leaks and concrete deterioration.

The project is part of efforts to reduce non-revenue water (NRW), which is treated water lost through leaks, theft or faulty meters. In Selangor, NRW is estimated at about 27 per cent in Selangor, according to the National Water Services Commission (SPAN).

“It may not be as glamorous as KLCC, but it matters just as much. Water security is invisible until it fails, and that is why these tanks must be kept sound,” Zi Lip said.

A panoramic view of the Kuala Lumpur skyline from Imperial Lexis hotel July 14, 2025. — Picture by Choo Choy May

Patriotism in preservation

Some argue that money should go into building new infrastructure rather than maintaining old ones. Robert has a different view.

“A heritage building is not just for tourists to take photos. It is a city’s soul. Restoring it is patriotism. It preserves memory, identity and continuity,” he said.

As Malaysia celebrates 68 years of independence, the Yong family’s story is a reminder that nation-building is not only about creating the new but also caring for what defines us.

“We may not design the skyline, but we make sure it stands. That is our quiet contribution to Merdeka,” Zi Lip reflected.

In the end, when fireworks light up KLCC and the Jalur Gemilang drapes across Merdeka 118, Malaysians will see symbols of progress. Yet without the unseen labour of ‘building doctors’ like the Yongs, these monuments of independence might not stand as proudly or as safely as they do today. — Bernama