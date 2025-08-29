BAGAN DATUK, Aug 29 — A group of students and staff from eCube TVET College in Hutan Melintang has created a giant Jalur Gemilang from 14,000 recycled drink cans, in conjunction with the 68th National Day celebration.

Measuring 8.5 metres long and 3.6 metres wide, the flag took nearly two months to complete and involved about 50 participants, said the college’s Accredited Centre manager P. Kamalini.

“We collected cans for a month, some donated by local recycling shop owners. Then we spent another month flattening and painting them to match the national colours,” she told Bernama when met at SMK Hutan Melintang, where the flag is now displayed.

The original plan was to exhibit the flag at the Leaning Tower of Teluk Intan, but the location was changed due to other scheduled events.

Kamalini said the project aimed to inspire both patriotism and environmental awareness, in line with the United Nations’ (UN) Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly Goal 12, which focuses on responsible consumption and production.

“This shows that even waste materials can have value when managed creatively and responsibly,” she said.

All cans used will be sold to a recycling company, with proceeds to be channelled to the UN.

Kamalini hopes more institutions will adopt similar initiatives in future, saying the project also fostered unity among students of different backgrounds.

Student Nuraina Hanis Zahari, 19, described the experience as both meaningful and enjoyable, while fellow student K. Nehha, 21, said that true independence lies in unity through diversity, a value that must be preserved and protected. — Bernama