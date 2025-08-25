BANGI, Aug 25 — Two local animated series that were popular over a decade ago, Supertots and SuperSquad, are set to return with a new adventure through a web motion comic project scheduled to launch in early 2027.

Mediafoundry Sdn Bhd chief executive officer Nor Haslina Mohamed said the development of this motion comic project uses the latest technology, such as Neural Engine and GPU on Apple Silicon, combined with self-hosted generative AI (artificial intelligence) models for video generation.

“The core of this project still relies on the work of experienced graphic illustrators and 3D artists who were previously involved in designing the characters and poses of Supertots and SuperSquad.

“The images are fully drawn by graphic artists to preserve the emotion and soul of the artwork, while AI only assists in producing movements and visual effects,” she told Bernama recently.

Fully produced by Mediafoundry, Supertots was introduced in 2008, telling the story of a group of young superheroes protecting the galaxy from external threats.

Its success paved the way for SuperSquad The Movie in 2012, followed by the SuperSquad series in 2015, which featured a wider storyline and the introduction of new characters.

Nor Haslina said the new project targets viewers aged seven to 12, while also catering to long-time fans eager to see both series return with fresher and more exciting stories.

“This revival not only breathes new life into Supertots and SuperSquad but also opens up opportunities for local animation works to break into the global digital stage with a new storytelling approach,” she said. — Bernama