BATU PAHAT, Aug 17 — Just like durian flesh neatly packed within its thorny husk, the friendship of three men from different races has remained strong, with the “king of fruits” not only serving as their livelihood but also as a symbol of unity.

About a decade ago, Mohd Nasir Majnun, 43, Chew Pei Chuan, 42, and S. Lognathan, 35, worked together as car repossessors before each tried running their own durian stalls in separate locations.

But as their stalls were quite close to one another, it became difficult to attract customers.

“That situation led us to sit down and agree to set up a joint venture under the name ‘Rumah Buah’. Alhamdulillah, it turned out to be a blessing as our stall has since become a favourite spot for customers of all races.

“Many praised our effort, saying it serves as a good example of unity,” Mohd Nasir told Bernama at their shop in Jalan Chengal, Taman Batu Pahat, recently.

Chew said their decision to join forces has since attracted customers from across Malaysia and abroad.

“Before this, only locals bought from me. Now, we have customers from Singapore, Thailand and even China. They want to taste Musang King and see for themselves how we work together.

“Our story went viral during the Movement Control Order, when we sold durians online and personally delivered them to customers,” he said, adding that they now sell up to three tonnes of durians daily, including Musang King, kampung, kahwin, IOI, Black Thorn and D13 varieties.

Meanwhile, Lognathan said their cooperation continues beyond the durian season, as they also sell other local fruits such as pineapples and dragon fruit sourced from nearby farmers, as well as fresh coconut water.

“We also carry out charitable activities, especially during festive seasons, by sharing part of our earnings with the underprivileged.

“Every Hari Raya Aidilfitri, Chinese New Year and Deepavali, we make sure to contribute to those in need,” said Lognathan, fondly known as Uda among his friends.

During Ramadan, the trio also cook and distribute free bubur lambuk to customers at their stall. — Bernama