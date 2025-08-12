KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 12 — Fashion stylist to the stars Abu Shaef Hamza brought a deeply personal touch to the Kuala Lumpur Fashion Week (KLFW) 2025 runway over the weekend, unveiling “Jaan”, a collection he described as a joyful ode to heritage and legacy.

Presented on the penultimate day of the annual fashion showcase, the runway presentation was created in collaboration with Bahadur Couture and fashion stylist Yogash Global, drawing on the rich tapestries of Indian culture and inspired by Abu’s paternal heritage.

The show opened with singer Mimifly’s stirring performance of “Angkat”, setting the tone for a series of striking black ensembles — a solemn tribute to death, the past and unspoken grief.

Abu, in a statement released after the show, said the structured silhouettes symbolised the finality of endings and the weight of ancestral memories.

From darkness, the collection moved into light, shifting into bridal whites, creams and celebratory hues inspired by weddings and rituals.

This segment, marked by a Bharatanatyam dance interlude, reimagined conventional traditions in modern silhouettes, evoking the scent of jasmine, the beat of drums and the glow of festive gatherings.

The final phase embraced sleek, futuristic designs, flowing fabrics and experimental craftsmanship to represent rebirth and renewal.

A vibrant finale of colours closed the show, symbolising hope and the continuation of legacy.

“‘Jaan’ intertwines love and life, making it a joyful ode to heritage and legacy, reimagined for all who love fashion,” said Abu, who is showing at KLFW for the third consecutive year.

The presentation was supported by partners Bahadur Couture and Yogash Global, with sponsorship from brands including Pandora, Jakel, Komono, TimeZone, Legendary Car Rental, Choctop and Christy Ng.

Abu, who began sharing his work on Instagram in 2012, has built an international portfolio with styling projects in Australia, London, Taiwan and Italy.

Known for his personal styling concepts and narrative-driven fashion, the Malaysian stylist has become a regular presence at major fashion events, including Kuala Lumpur Fashion Week.