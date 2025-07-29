KUALA LUMPUR, July 29 — A two-year-old boy in India has shocked his community after he bit a cobra to death when it coiled around his arm while he was playing outside, according to the Daily Mail.

Govinda Kumar was in the yard near his home in Bankatwa village, in Bihar’s West Champaran district, when the venomous snake lunged at him and wrapped itself tightly around his hand.

Relatives said the toddler had earlier thrown a piece of brick at the snake. In response, the cobra attacked—only for Govinda to bite its head, killing it on the spot.

“When we saw the snake in the child’s hand, everyone rushed towards him, but in the meantime, he already bit the snake, killing it,” said his grandmother, Mateshwari Devi.

Govinda reportedly lost consciousness soon after and was rushed to a local health centre, before being transferred to the Government Medical College Hospital (GMCH) in Bettiah.

Doctors confirmed the snake died from injuries to its head and mouth, believed to be caused by the boy’s bite.

Dr Surab Kumar, who is treating Govinda, said the venom did affect the child, but “not fatally” and that “timely treatment saved Govinda’s life.”

The child is currently in stable condition and remains under close observation. Anti-allergy medication has been administered, and doctors are monitoring him for any delayed effects of the venom.

The Telegraph reported that doctors were initially sceptical and verified with the boy’s parents multiple times to ensure the child had not been bitten.