KUCHING, July 27 — Daily jogging and walking have kept 86-year-old Wong Chan Voon on his feet — quite literally, as the oldest participant in this year’s Kuching Half Marathon Heritage Run 2025.

Originally from Ipoh, Wong served in the army at the Central Road Camp here from 1963 to 1964, and returned to Kuching last year to take part in the event for the first time, where he completed the 10km category.

“This is my second time. Last year I came and ran 10km — this time, I took part in (the) 5km (category) only.

“It feels very exciting. I’m happy to be in a group here and to run with everyone,” he told reporters when met during the prize presentation ceremony held at the Kuching South City Council (MBKS) compound here today.

He said he was also looking forward to enjoying the local sights and food during his visit to Kuching.

Wong began running in 1995 after he was encouraged by friends to join their practice sessions.

Three decades later, he still jogs and walks every morning — without a coach, special training plan or strict diet — to maintain his health and fitness.

Over the years, he has participated in various races across Singapore, Kuala Lumpur and Penang, and touts one of his proudest achievements as completing the Penang Bridge International Marathon on November 17, 2023, where he finished the 42.195km run in 5 hours and 53 minutes at the age of 74.

When asked for advice to others in his age group on how to stay healthy, Wong kept it simple and said: “Just do your own way of jogging and walking, like me. That’s all.”

Wong was one of the 3,200 participants who took part in this year’s run.

Meanwhile, Minister for Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Datuk Seri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah when met after the prize presentation expressed his satisfaction with the growing response for the marathon.

He described the Kuching Half Marathon Heritage Run 2025, which was organised by the Kuching City Joggers Club (CJC) in collaboration with MBKS and held in conjunction with Kuching City Day, as a very exciting event.

Abdul Karim congratulated the organisers for a well-executed event and highlighted its positive impact on Sarawak’s tourism sector.

“I saw winners from Hungary, Brunei, Kenya, and Peninsular Malaysia. When they come to Sarawak just to run, they stay in hotels, enjoy the local food, and buy souvenirs to take home.

“These are some of the things that, in their own way, help boost our tourism industry,” he said.

Also present at the ceremony were Kuching South Mayor Datuk Wee Hong Seng. — The Borneo Post