JOHOR BARU, July 13 — Instead of the usual sweet and fragrant pandan kuih bakar, a husband-and-wife team here are making savoury versions of the traditional delicacy, experimenting with new flavours including durian, beef and sardines.

According to Shahrilnizam Mohamed, 54, based on the original kuih bakar recipe of his mother, he and his wife, Mahanum Abdul Rahman, 52, allowed themselves to reimagine the traditional cake with contemporary tastes.

“We want to change the perception that kuih bakar is only meant to be sweet. It can also be savoury and come in a variety of flavours... The idea to create sardine-flavoured kuih bakar was inspired by both my wife and me, as we enjoy sardine dishes,” said Shahrilnizam when met by Bernama at his outlet in Larkin Sentral here today.

‘Kuih bakar’ made using Shahrilnizam Mohamed’s late mother’s original recipe, reimagined with modern flavours by him and his wife, Mahanum Abdul Rahman. — Bernama pic

The couple began their business in December last year with a capital of RM70,000, and now offer five flavour variations, ranging from classic pandan (RM8) to premium durian (RM15).

Shahrilnizam said this unique kuih bakar, which takes between 45 minutes and one hour to bake, is a hit with Singaporean customers, many of whom are willing to wait for long periods to take home their favourite flavours, particularly durian and sardine.

During the holiday season, sales can reach up to 450 pieces a day, compared to an average of 200 on regular days, indicating how innovation can elevate this traditional Malaysian delicacy to unexpected heights.

Mahanum Abdul Rahman, 52, prepares ‘kuih bakar’ for sale at Larkin Sentral, Johor Bahru. — Bernama pic

Meanwhile, Singaporean Siti Kamalaila Zulkeplie, 54, described the kuih bakar as a “must-buy” treat whenever she and her family travel to Malaysia on weekends.

“Whenever we come here (Larkin Sentral), it’s a definite purchase for our family. Usually, kuih bakar only comes in pandan or corn flavour, so these unique variations like beef and sardine are truly different and they taste really good,” she added. — Bernama