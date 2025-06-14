SEOUL, June 14 — The annual Seoul Queer Culture Festival was held in the South Korean capital on Saturday after the country ushered in a new liberal president, though it faced concurrent protests against the LGBT community’s pride celebrations.

While the community has made some advances towards broader acceptance in Korean society, conservative religious groups still mount resistance to efforts to pass laws against discrimination, and there is no legal acknowledgement of LGBTQ+ partnerships.

City authorities repeatedly denied venue clearance requests for last year’s festival before eventually giving their approval.

“The slogan for the 26th Seoul Queer Culture Festival is that we never stop,” said its chief organiser Hwang Chae-yoo.

“During the last... administration, hate against homosexuality and LGBTQ+ became very strong, leading to government policies that often ignored LGBTQ+ people. That’s why we expressed our will to never give up until the end, and make efforts to improve human rights,” Hwang said.

South Korea elected liberal President Lee Jae-myung earlier this month in a snap election, after conservative predecessor Yoon Suk-yeol was ousted following his impeachment.

While Lee has not explicitly stated his positions on LGBT issues during the campaign, his election has led to optimism among some in the community that conditions could improve.

Under blue skies and temperatures reaching 31 degrees Celsius (87.8 Fahrenheit), festival turnout was brisk with people, some carrying rainbow flags, milling about booths including those set up by LGBTQ+ organisations, embassies and university clubs.

From 4.30pm local time (3.30pm Malaysian time), participants marched through the streets of Seoul, calling for improved human rights and self-esteem for LGBTQ+ people. The event’s organisers said 30,000 people were taking part, though police put their estimate at around 7,000.

A dog wears a rainbow skirt at the Seoul Queer Culture Festival. — Reuters pic

A protest against the Queer Culture Festival was also held in a nearby location in central Seoul on Saturday. Participants held blue and pink signs with phrases such as “Homosexuality Stop” and “Destroys Families”. There was no clash.

“It’s changed a lot compared to the old days, but most people are still like, ‘we know you exist, but don’t come out’,” said 44-year-old festival participant Hong Il-pyo, who was dressed in drag.

“I hope we can make a little progress and change to ‘you exist, so let’s live well together.’” — Reuters