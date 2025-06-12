SIBU, June 12 — Construction work on the new Sri Maha Mariamman Temple at Jalan Orchid here is almost completed with only final touch-ups remaining.

Temple president Manogaran Krishnasamy said everything is expected to be completed by the end of this month, in time for the opening on July 7.

“The construction work was delayed for about four years due to the Covid-19 pandemic. We are grateful that the temple is nearly complete, accommodating around 400 devotees in Sibu.

“In light of this, we wish to extend our heartfelt thanks to the Sarawak government, through the Unit for Other Religions (Unifor), for their significant assistance, as well as to the public and everyone who has contributed in various ways,” he told The Borneo Post at the site today.

The new ornate building is situated next to the existing temple.

“The temple was built in 1920, which was just a small hut back then. Later on, this existing building was built in 1971,” said Manogaran.

He pointed out the cost of construction was nearly RM2 million from the initial RM1.1 million due to rising building material costs and wages.

Skilled workers from India were involved in the temple’s intricate design. — The Borneo Post pic

Initially, 10 skilled workers from India were involved in the project but as it nears completion, only four remain.

“Each worker earns a salary ranging from RM3,000 to RM4,000. Yes, they are skilled workers, which is why they all have certificates,” he explained.

Manogaran said 16 stone sculptures were recently brought in from India.

“The shipping expenses amounted to nearly RM22,000 for transporting these statues from there to here,” he said.

He added 63 statues were already built in the temple by the specialist workers.

On July 3-7, there will be a final prayer session involving some 30 priests, including six from India.

“For this final prayer session, we estimate to spend almost RM150,000 for expenses such as airfares, accommodation, and other related expenses. That’s the reason we require further assistance from Unifor or other organisations.

“This will be followed by the 48-day prayers; each day will cost around RM2,000 totalling RM96,000, which is separate from the expenses of the final prayer,” Manogaran said.

The current temple building is seen framed by the new archway. — The Borneo Post pic

The current double-storey building accommodating the temple will be repurposed.

“We need to use the top floor as a hall and the ground floor will be for the priest’s accommodation and related purposes. So, for now, we don’t have any plan yet to knock it down.

“Moreover, the building is of significant historical and cultural importance, having been constructed in 1971,” he added. — The Borneo Post