BANGKOK, May 2 — Malaysia’s national electric vehicle (EV), the Proton e.MAS 7, is aiming to set an Asean record for being the first and longest multi-nation convoy as part of the Asean Unity Drive 2025 (AUD 2025), an initiative led by the Malaysia Automotive, Robotics and IoT Institute (MARii).

The AUD 2025, featuring the Proton e.MAS 7, will see the convoy travel through 40 cities across nine countries via two separate routes, covering an impressive 9,000 kilometres over 35 days.

The northern route begins in Hanoi, Vietnam, and passes through Laos, Cambodia, and Thailand before reaching Malaysia. Meanwhile, the southern route starts in Manila, the Philippines, and continues through Sabah, Brunei, Sarawak, Indonesia, and Singapore before returning to Malaysia.

MARii Chief Executive Officer Azrul Reza Aziz stated that with Malaysia serving as the Chair of Asean, the convoy reflects the nation’s strong commitment to fostering regional integration, promoting sustainable mobility, and driving innovation.

Azrul emphasised that the initiative highlights Asean’s dedication to tourism, economic cooperation, and environmental innovation across Southeast Asia.

“For the first time, we are attempting an Asean record with a national EV traversing nine countries and covering 9,000 kilometres in 35 days.

“We aim to demonstrate that EVs can be driven across Asean countries without encountering issues related to charging stations or charging infrastructure,” he told Bernama during an interview on Friday.

Azrul added that, with the support of the Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry (MITI), this milestone journey will feature the Proton e.MAS 7 alongside two Proton X series models as they traverse the Asean region.

He further revealed that the convoy is scheduled to conclude its journey at the Malaysia Auto Show 2025, which will be held at MAEPS Serdang on May 8.

Earlier, the Embassy of Malaysia in Thailand hosted the flag-off ceremony in Bangkok, officiated by Minister Megat Farez Zuhairin Zakaria and Minister Counsellor Jayagowri Pindaya. — Bernama