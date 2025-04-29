KUCHING, April 29 — All Joy Bakery, one of the city’s most iconic and longstanding bakeries, is set to close its doors for good tomorrow on April 30, as large crowds form long queues to get one last taste of its signature buns and pastries.

The bakery, which is strategically situated in front of the Open Air Market here, has long held a special place in the hearts of Kuching residents.

In recent days, it has become a nostalgic focal point as loyal patrons return for what may be their final opportunity to savour the bakery’s much-loved offerings.

Customers queue up to savour All Joy Bakery’s offerings before it closes its doors on April 30. — The Borneo Post pic

Famed for its Milo buns and chicken buns, the bakery saw long queues forming from early morning today, with members of the public waiting patiently to purchase their favourite items before the bakery closes permanently tomorrow after 2pm.

In addition to its two most popular varieties, All Joy Bakery is also celebrated for its red bean buns, cheese buns, Swiss rolls, satay chicken buns, and chicken hot dog rolls.

In response to the overwhelming turnout, the bakery operated in two separate sessions today, opening briefly in the morning before closing to manage the crowd, and reopening later in the afternoon to accommodate more customers.

Among those in the crowd was 24-year-old Jeffrey Akmal, who described the bakery’s offerings as a cherished part of his upbringing.

“I will always remember All Joy for the freshness of its buns. My mother and grandmother used to bring them home and our family especially loves the Milo and butter buns.

“Even when I was younger, I used to take the bus from Matang to town just to get their buns. The prices were always reasonable, and I couldn’t miss the chance to taste them one last time,” he added.

Hasbi Morshidi has been frequenting the bakery since the 1980s. — The Borneo Post pic

Hasbi Morshidi, 63, also braved the crowd, returning twice today just to secure his favourite bun and says that he’s been coming to the bakery since the 1980s.

“I was a teenager back then in the 1980s. The Chicken Bun has a special taste and its one that hasn’t changed in all these years. I’m buying some today not just for myself, but also for my children, who live in Miri. I’ll be sending the buns to them tonight,” he said.

All Joy Bakery worker Dewi, who declined to share her full name, also said she was emotional about the closure.

“I’m sad that this place will close down. We usually open from 9.15am until everything is sold out, around 3pm. The owner has always treated us well. From what I know, this bakery has been around since 1981,” said Dewi.

May Chin, the bakery’s manager and a long-serving staff member who joined at the age of 16, confirmed that the bakery will cease operations as the owner wishes to retire.

Now aged 60, Chin is uncertain about what comes next.

“The owner, Chai Kee Lee, is 67 and has decided to retire. Although he has children, they are not interested in taking over the business. We’re all saddened by this decision,” said Chin.

Chin also highlighted that surging ingredient costs played a role in the closure as prices for items such as flour, butter, and cocoa powder have all gone up drastically.

May also added that despite these cost pressures, the bakery remained committed to keeping its products affordable, particularly for the market’s mostly rural-based clientele.

“One packet of high-quality cocoa powder used to cost just over RM200 but it now sells for about RM440,” she said.

A long line of customers stretches past seven shop lots outside All Joy Bakery, as patrons eagerly queue for a final chance to purchase the bakery’s beloved buns ahead of its final day of operation tomorrow on April 30. — The Borneo Post pic

“Unlike bakeries in newer areas that charge RM5 or RM6, we kept our prices around RM3. We even use Ayamas sausages for our hot dogs, which cost about RM6–RM7 per pack, and yet we sell them for only RM2.40. Where else can people find that kind of quality at that price?” said Chin.

Attempts to contact the owner, Chai, for comments were unsuccessful.

As word of the closure continues to spread on social media, city traffic around Plaza Merdeka and the Open Air Market has grown increasingly congested, with lines stretching up to seven shop lots long. — The Borneo Post