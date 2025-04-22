KUALA LUMPUR, April 22 — At first glance, the special effects (SFX) makeup looks created by Suzana Abdullah might lead one to believe she is a professional makeup artist — but she is actually a self-taught content creator from Segamat, Johor.

Driven by her interest in drawing and makeup, Suzana, who is in her 40s, shares videos of her work on social media.

The mother of one said she has never had any formal training in SFX makeup and relied on online platforms to teach herself the special makeup artistry that uses cosmetics and prosthetics to create spooky and science fiction-themed looks.

“I’ve loved drawing since I was little. Back then, I would draw on paper, now I try drawing on faces. I would watch the videos (of SFX makeup) posted by TikTokers, then I would do my own,” she said when contacted by Bernama.

Suzana Abdullah uses materials such as special latex, clay, prosthetic glue and contact lenses to bring to life visuals that are fantasy-, horror- or futuristic-themed. — Picture from X/Bernama

She said she uses materials such as special latex, clay, prosthetic glue and contact lenses to bring to life visuals that are fantasy-, horror- or futuristic-themed.

A recent project she posted on her TikTok account @nanajer that caught the attention of social media users involved a technique where she covered her entire face — including her nose — with fine thread to create a doll-like look, a process that took more than three hours to complete.

“My biggest challenge was breathing as my nose was completely covered and the thread had a strong smell. I had to breathe through my mouth throughout the entire makeup and recording session,” said Suzana, who was intrigued by the idea of trying out a doll-like makeup look.

Even though SFX makeup work requires time and precision, she said she enjoys the creative process and considers it therapeutic.

She also once experimented with creating a look with dramatic blood effects. However, the content could not be fully shared on social media due to platform guidelines that categorised it as sensitive.

“Even though I lack experience and have never been involved in a professional production, I’m open to any opportunity,” said Suzana, who currently creates social media content part-time while helping with the family business. — Bernama