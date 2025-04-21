BANGKOK, April 21 — A viral video featuring a Thai tourism adviser’s angry reaction to a Russian tourist’s use of the Mandarin-language greeting “Ni hao” has sparked a heated debate across social media platforms, reigniting questions about racial sensitivity and cultural identity in Thailand.

The video shows Siranath Bhiromphakdee, known as Sai Scott, confronting a Russian man and his partner on a beach in Krabi province. The couple had been found on an island during an off-limits period after hiring a guide to take them there.

Upon learning that their visit violated regulations, the Russian man greeted Scott with “Ni hao,” Mandarin for “Hello.” Scott, visibly agitated, demanded that the tourists leave, warning that if the greeting was repeated, he would have them deported.

“I don’t care if you come from anywhere in the world, but to come to Thailand and not even have the respect to know the difference between Thailand and China is extremely racist,” Scott wrote in an explanation of the incident posted on his Facebook page, which boasts 213,000 followers.

“Something as small as saying ‘Ni hao’ to a Thai person is not only disrespectful to Thais, but to Asians as Asia is not one nationality,” he continued, likening it to a scenario where someone might confuse England with Russia.

Scott, who hails from a wealthy Thai family linked to Singha Beer, has positioned himself as a marine environmentalist, advocating for the protection of Thailand’s natural resources.

The use of “Ni hao” in this context has ignited public debate over its appropriateness.

For some, like Scott, it represents a threat to Thailand’s cultural identity, with concerns that the country’s unique heritage is being overshadowed by China.

The incident raises the question of whether the greeting was a harmless mistake or a sign of cultural insensitivity.

Critics argue that the gesture highlights a lack of understanding about Thailand's distinct identity, a point of sensitivity for many Thais.

While some view it as a simple greeting, others — especially those with negative experiences tied to Chinese stereotypes — find it offensive, underscoring broader issues of cultural sensitivity.