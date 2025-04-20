PUTRAJAYA, 20 April — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim had a few young visitors at his office here recently and they were none other than his grandchildren, who had a simple but heartfelt complaint: they missed their grandpa.

In a charming Facebook post that warmed the hearts of many Malaysians, the prime minister shared a candid moment from his office.

“Grandson complaining why I’m rarely home,” he wrote.

Recognising the preciousness of family time and wanting to help his grandchildren understand the weight of his responsibilities, Anwar decided to take them on a special trip — to his workplace.

“They don’t know that duty for the country is not easy. That’s why I brought them to the office to see me working,” he added.

The post was accompanied by sweet photos of his grandchildren exploring the Prime Minister’s Office — a rare scene of youthful energy within the heart of the nation’s administration.

Malaysians on social media responded with delight, praising the PM for balancing his national duties with his role as a grandfather.

Many remarked that it was a refreshing glimpse into the human side of leadership.

“Need to teach them that... Not easy to live as a PM,” Siti Anita commented in Anwar’s Facebook post.

“May your Legacy makes your grandkids and Malaysians be proud of Dato Seri Anwar Ibrahim,” wrote Nivaas Ragavan.

“God bless our country and elected representatives,” Mary George weighed in.

As the country continues to navigate complex challenges, this brief but tender moment serves as a gentle reminder that behind the titles and the tasks, leaders are parents and grandparents too — doing their best, just like everyone else.



