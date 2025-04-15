KUALA LUMPUR, April 15 — During a recent Hari Raya open house event, Pro-Net has revealed a couple of interesting updates including its upcoming features and fixes that will be pushed to existing Proton e.MAS 7 owners.

This includes a couple of highly anticipated features including Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, as well as the ability to switch the “Ice Cream Truck” sound when driving at low speeds.

Latest Proton e.MAS 7 OTA update schedule

For those who are waiting for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Pro-Net product expert David Tiah revealed that Wireless Apple CarPlay is coming in the Q2 Update that’s expected to be pushed by July 2025, while Wired Apple CarPlay is coming in Q3 Update (By October 2025). — SoyaCincau pic

As shared by Pro-Net product expert David Tiah, Proton e.MAS 7 has recently received an April OTA (Over-the-air) update which adds the Start/Stop charging button on the main central display, optimised braking experience and the ability to view the EV’s location when the car is asleep.

For those who are waiting for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, he revealed that Wireless Apple CarPlay is coming in the Q2 Update that’s expected to be pushed by July 2025, while Wired Apple CarPlay is coming in Q3 Update (By October 2025).

For Android users, Wired and Wireless Android Auto is expected to arrive in Q4 (by December 2025).

Other known usability complaints and feedback are also being addressed as well via OTA.

Pro-Net will be giving users to change the AVAS (Ice Cream Truck) sound and bug fixes for Radio scan in the Q2 Update which is expected to be pushed by July.

Meanwhile, the permanent speed warning sound memory switch will be added in the Q3 Update which is expected to be pushed by October 2025.

As announced earlier, Wireless Apple CarPlay was supposed to be delivered by June.

When we asked them about the delay, Pro-Net said they are taking a little bit more time for certification and testing to ensure that the feature works well for all users when it is rolled out.

Proton e.MAS app to integrate Shell Recharge chargers very soon

Through the Proton e.MAS app, users can get access to almost 90 per cent of public chargers in the country from various Charge Point Operators (CPO). — SoyaCincau pic

At the moment, Proton e.MAS 7 users can experience seamless EV charger discovery, activation and payment directly from the Proton e.MAS app.

As a result, there’s no longer a need to download multiple charging apps from every single CPO.

After integrating Charge+ and RExcharge chargers last month, Pro-Net Deputy Head of Charging Ahmad Munif Halim reveals that Shell Recharge will soon be integrated in the app. — SoyaCincau