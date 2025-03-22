PARIS, March 22 — Jaguar’s ambition to seduce younger, richer drivers was on full display in Paris with a presentation of its newest prototype, the Type 00, which promises all-electric luxury... at a steep price.

The low-slung, muscular-looking concept car presented to European reporters yesterday prefigures a production model expected mid-2026 at a base cost of €150,000 (US$160,000/RM707,615).

That’s double what the current line-up of Jags cost, positioning it more in Porsche territory.

The Jaguar Type 00 concept car is displayed during its Europe presentation event in Paris on March 21, 2025. — AFP pic

But the prestigious British brand — owned since 2008 by Indian automobile giant Tata Motors — has embarked on a campaign to remake itself as a ride for a far younger clientele than the one traditionally associated with it. Especially as the market goes increasingly electric.

Late last year, the company raised eyebrows by releasing unveiling a new logo with curved lettering, and an ad featuring a colourful, multicultural cast of models — but no cars.

This photograph shows a front view of the Jaguar Type 00 concept car displayed during its Europe presentation event in Paris on March 21, 2025. — AFP pic

The Type 00 prototype is equally as colourful: the electric blue version shown off looked like it had come from the set of a Tron movie.

Jaguar says the philosophy behind its newest offering is “exuberant modernism”.

Jaguar’s managing director, Rawdon Glover, on hand to sit behind the prototype’s wheel, called it “a very clear manifestation of all of the future Jaguars that will come”.

The target market, Glover said, was “maybe between 35 and 50” and with “definitely an interest in design and interest in technology”.

This photograph shows an interior view of the Jaguar Type 00 concept car displayed during its Europe presentation event in Paris on March 21, 2025. — AFP pic

Jaguar has an uphill challenge, however.

According to the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (ACEA), Jaguar in January this year represented only around 1.2 per cent of the European market for all cars sold.

The company sold 78,000 vehicles in Europe between April 2023 and end of March 2024, according to its 2024 annual report.

In the growing electric-car segment, vehicles from Tesla, Volvo, Volkswagen dominate, and many European buyers are balking at higher price tags as economic uncertainty looms.

This photograph shows a detail of a wheel of the Jaguar Type 00 concept car is displayed during its Europe presentation event in Paris on March 21, 2025.

But Jaguar hopes the Type 00 tech will prove attractive, with a promised range of 700 kilometres between charges, and models offering up to 1,000 horsepower.

The manufacturer, however, did not give details about the heavy batteries the cars would be fitted with.

Other luxury car-makers are slowing their transition towards all-electric vehicles, given the muted response from their customers.

Aston Martin, Bentley, Maserati and other brands have put off their plans, and Jaguar’s stable-mate Range Rover has delayed production of its electric SUV. — AFP