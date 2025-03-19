KUALA LUMPUR, March 19 – Imagine becoming a millionaire with just RM3,000 in savings.

Bank Simpanan Nasional (BSN) Sijil Simpanan Premium (SSP) offers Malaysians an exciting opportunity throughout 2025 to win RM1 million, luxury cars, unforgettable holidays, Apple vouchers and other life-changing prizes.

Every month, BSN announces one winner for its RM1 million grand prize — making dreams come true for 109 Malaysians to date.

BSN SSP is a unique savings account that combines secure savings with the thrill of exciting rewards.

Starting with as little as RM10, customers become eligible to participate in monthly draws, giving them a chance to walk away with BSN RM100,000 every month.

RM30 million in prizes up for grabs this year

This year, BSN SSP has upped the ante with RM30 million worth of prizes across 11 draw categories, ensuring that almost 16,000 BSN SSP savers have a chance to win big.

For new savers, the New Saver Draw offers a Perodua Myvi as the grand prize.

Meanwhile, customers who participate in the Regular Saver Draw, saving consistently for three consecutive months, will stand a chance to win luxury cars like the BMW 5 Series, BMW 320i Sedan, Mercedes EQA, BMW iX2, or Mercedes A250 in quarterly draws.

In addition to its attractive prizes, BSN SSP offers competitive profit rates of up to 2.5 per cent per annum, making it a smart choice for those looking to grow their savings while enjoying the chance to win exciting prizes.

A luxury car like this BMW iX2 can be yours if you win the Regular Saver Draw.

Festive draws and more

BSN SSP also celebrates festive seasons with special draws. This March, in conjunction with Hari Raya Aidilfitri, customers who save a minimum of RM500 before the draw month will stand a chance to win RM20,000 in BSN SSP savings.

With multiple ways to save — whether via myBSN, ATMs, CDMs, BSN branches, or promotion counters — BSN SSP ensures convenience for its customers.

109 millionaires and counting

(From left): BSN Selangor State Director Zahari Ali; BSN Head of Deposit,Payment and Financial Inclusion Suzaini Mukhtar; BSN Chairman Datuk Seri Dr AwangAdek Hussein; BSN Chief Executive Jay Khairil Jeremy Abdullah; BSN Head of Retail Banking Norainah Mohmad Zakuan and BSN Head of Strategic Communications Aizurra Mellissa Muzammil at the launch of BSN SSP 2025.

Since its inception, BSN SSP has transformed the lives of 109 lucky winners from all walks of life. Whether you’re a student, a working professional, or a retiree, this savings plan offers an equal opportunity for everyone to win life-changing prizes.

Don’t miss out on the chance to turn your savings into something extraordinary. Open a BSN SSP account today and start your journey towards potentially becoming a millionaire.

For more information, visit BSN’s website at https://www.bsn.com.my/page/bsn-ssp.