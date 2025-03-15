SHAH ALAM, March 15 — In the quiet hours before dawn, Masjid India Muslim Tengku Kelana in Klang comes alive. The scene resembles a breaking of fast gathering rather than the usual solemnity of sahur (pre-dawn meal).

People from all walks of life arrive, filling the space with warmth as the comforting scent of home-cooked food drifts through the air.

The rich aroma of ghee and freshly ground spices lingers as Nasib Mohd Yusof, 62, and his two assistants work their magic in the mosque’s kitchen.

Today’s menu? Fragrant chicken curry, stir-fried cabbage, and steaming cups of masala tea.

Every night, some 300 congregants gather here for sahur, sharing a meal before the day’s fast begins. For some, it’s a way to ease the burden of preparing food at home.

For others, it’s a moment of togetherness, an opportunity to strengthen their bond with faith and fellowship.

Mosque worshippers queue to get free meals ahead of the Subuh prayers in conjunction with the month of Ramadan during a visit to the Tengku Kelana India Muslim Mosque in Klang March 12, 2025. — Bernama pic

Muhammad Muhiyaddin Jahir Husain, a mosque committee member, says this tradition has been a part of the mosque’s identity for the past 16 years. Despite not being located near a residential area, the mosque is never short of congregants, drawn in not only by the free meal but by the sense of belonging it fosters.

“This isn’t just about providing food for those who need it. It’s about bringing people together, strengthening our community, and encouraging more people to join the Subuh (dawn) prayers in congregation,” he said.

“For sahur, the kitchen team prepares around 50 kilogrammes of rice, with dishes varying based on kariah donations. Two days ago we served bawal (pomfret) fish, then there are days where we serve lamb biryani, it’s always lively here,” he told Bernama.

Beyond the mosque’s walls, this initiative has inspired nearby surau to introduce similar programmes. One such supporter is Salleh Marzuki, chairman of the Kampung Pandan surau, who regularly brings a group of teenagers to the mosque for sahur.

“These are boys from our congregation, aged 15 to 17. Every Ramadan, we organise activities like this, encouraging young people to perform prayers in congregation, and participate in religious programmes,” he said, adding that the goal is to instill the habit of worship from a young age.

“After sahur they perform Subuh prayers, spend some time in quiet reflection before heading to school.

For Abdul Rahman Wong, 66, this mosque has become more than just a place of worship, it’s a second home. A Muslim convert from Kota Raja, Klang, he attends sahur at the mosque almost daily during Ramadan.

“It’s more than just the food, it’s the company. If I eat at home, I’m alone. But here, I get to share a meal with friends, meet new people and feel a sense of belonging,” he said.

Masjid India Muslim Tengku Kelana, originally built in 1920, has evolved with the times. In 2007, it underwent a major reconstruction to incorporate elements of Islamic-Andalusian architecture, a nod to the rich history of Muslim heritage.

The mosque was officially named and opened by the Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah, on Dec 18, 2009.

Here at this mosque, sahur is more than just a meal. It is faith in action, a reminder that Ramadan is not only about abstaining from food, but about sharing, connecting and uplifting one another. — Bernama