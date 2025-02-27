KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 27 — You can now apply for an RM2,400 rebate to purchase electric motorcycles through the MARiiCas program provided that you are a Malaysian aged at least 18 years old and have an annual income of less than RM120,000. Its custodian, the Malaysia Automotive, Robotics, and IoT Institute (MARii) started to accept applications once again last month after it was temporarily closed at the end of last year.

There is one major change that has been imposed on the program though. For 2025, the MARiiCas rebate can only be used to purchase Completely Knocked-Down (CKD) models. In other words, only locally assembled electric motorcycles are eligible for the MARiiCas rebate this year.

What are the models covered by MARiiCas 2025?

It still doesn’t mean you can purchase any random electric motorcycles though. This is because only selected models are eligible for the MARiiCas rebate.

Here are the shortlisted models according to the program’s website, as of 26 February 2025:

Superlux eB1: RM4,888 RM2,488

RM2,488 Yadea E8S Pro: RM5,999 RM3,599

RM3,599 Zeeho AE4: RM6,999 RM4,599

RM4,599 Ebixon Bold: RM9,000 RM6,600

RM6,600 EBixon Kruz: RM9,900 RM7,500

RM7,500 Eclimo ES11: RM13,600 RM11,200

RM11,200 EBixon Torq: RM14,888 RM12,488

RM12,488 VMoto TC Max: RM19,900 RM17,500

RM17,500 VMoto CPX Pro: RM25,900 RM23,500

Also listed were Treeletrik T-90 and T-70 but these motorcycles are aging models as they were launched in Malaysia between 2016 to 2017. More importantly, we couldn’t find clear proof that the company behind Treeletrik is still operational especially since its flagship showroom in Petaling Jaya was closed down sometime in 2023.

Given the new CKD requirement, some of last year’s motorcycles such as the Blueshark R1, which we have reviewed before, are not eligible for this year’s rebate. Also out of 2025’s list are Ryder and Hyper which came from Yinson GreenTech’s RydeEV division.

MARiiCas rebates for 2025 can only cover less than 4,200 units

According to a video on MARii’s Facebook page, the CEO of MARii, Azrul Reza Aziz said the program received 8,956 applications last year. However, only 6,916 applications were eventually approved.

Assuming that all applicants have utilised the RM2,400 rebate, this means the government spent around RM16.6 million for MARiiCas rebates last year. However, the budget that has been allocated to MARiiCas for 2025 is much lower at RM10 million.

We have previously calculated that the RM10 million allocation is enough to cover 4,166 units which is several thousand less than what the program has covered last year. Of course, that is assuming the whole budget is used specifically to cover the rebates and does not consider related administrative expenses. — SoyaCincau