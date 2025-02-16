IPOH, Feb 16 — With its lush greenery and eco-friendly initiatives, Ipoh recently earned a spot in the Asia-Pacific’s Best Cities 2025 Report by Resonance Consultancy, ranking 98th out of 100 cities in the region.

The city stood out for its stunning limestone caves, rich heritage architecture, and an emerging tourism scene.

Ipoh also ranked highly for its environmental features — sixth for tree cover and 23rd for air quality — making it one of the greenest cities in Malaysia.

Curious about what makes Ipoh so green? Let’s take a tour of its most scenic parks and nature trails.

Kledang Hill

Ipoh’s hills, caves, and mountains are famous, and Kledang Hill is undoubtedly one of its standout green spaces.

Surrounded by tropical vegetation, this hill is perfect for anyone wanting to connect with nature.

With several well-marked trails leading to the top, hikers can explore a variety of flora and fauna, including rare orchids and vibrant birdlife.

The hill also offers the chance to spot wildlife in its natural habitat.

Kledang Saiong Forest Eco Park

This ecological wonderland is home to over 400 plant species, 100 bird species, and 40 mammal species.

The park is also famous for its pitcher plant garden, featuring over 70 varieties of these fascinating plants, including 15 hybrids.

You can enjoy activities like hiking, jogging, camping, or simply relaxing with a picnic while enjoying the park’s stunning waterfalls and clear waters.

Gunung Lang Recreational Park

Nestled between limestone hills and a serene lake, Gunung Lang is a green sanctuary spread over 30 hectares, perfect for nature lovers and adventure enthusiasts alike, offering activities like jungle trekking, mountain climbing, and cycling.

The park also features picnic areas, a boat jetty, and even a fishing spot. It’s a great spot to unwind and embrace the peace of nature.

Tasik Cermin

There are actually two parts to Tasik Cermin. — Picture courtesy of Gaya Travel and Tourism Perak

Tasik Cermin, meaning “Mirror Lake”, is named for the lake’s stunning reflections of the nearby hills and trees that create a serene atmosphere.

Visitors can explore two parts of the lake: Tasik Cermin 1, which is accessed by walking through a 90-meter mining tunnel, and Tasik Cermin 2, which can only be reached by boat through a 130-meter water tunnel.

DR Seenivasagam Recreational Park

The Japanese Garden in Ipoh’s DR Seenivasagam Recreational Park was designed with assistance from Fukuoka City Hall. — Picture from X/Visit Malaysia

Named after Darma Raja Seenivasagam, a prominent community leader and politician known for his contributions to Ipoh’s development, the park located in the heart of Ipoh, is one of the city’s most popular green spaces.

One of its standout features is the well-shaded jogging track, which provides respite from the sun under the canopy of trees.

The park also boasts a serene Japanese Garden, created with help from Fukuoka City in Japan, which includes a tranquil lotus pond and a peaceful lake that enhances the overall calm atmosphere.

Sultan Abdul Aziz Recreation Park

Commonly known as the Polo Ground, Sultan Abdul Aziz Recreation Park is an expansive open field perfect for a leisurely day outdoors.

The park features a red clay jogging track and is shaded by trees, making it a popular spot for both exercise and relaxation.

The tranquil lake with its lotus leaves drifting along the surface adds to the serene environment.

Families enjoy picnics on the lush green lawns, and the park’s peaceful vibe is ideal for a day in nature.

Kinta Riverfront Walk

The Kinta Riverfront Walk has been called the mini i-City of Ipoh. — Picture by John Bunyan

The Kinta Riverfront Walk is a delightful place to unwind, with lush trees, charming benches, and decorative lights that create a calming and romantic atmosphere, especially in the evening.

Along the river, you can enjoy activities like jogging, cycling, or simply relaxing by the water.

Kek Long Tong Temple

Built among the limestone hills, this Buddhist temple is not just a spiritual destination but also a peaceful retreat surrounded by lush greenery.

The temple’s garden is home to trees, plants, and an impressive foot reflexology path, which is the longest of its kind in Ipoh.

The scenic walk through the garden is a perfect way to immerse yourself in nature and find a moment of peace.

Sam Poh Tong Temple

Known to be the biggest cave temple in Malaysia, Sam Poh Tong features an array of Buddha statues and green hills. — Bernama pic

As Malaysia’s largest cave temple, this blend of temple nestled in the heart of Ipoh’s green hills offers visitors a view of a large collection of Buddha statues as well as a beautiful ornamental garden at the entrance.

What makes this garden special is its small islands scattered across a pond, each featuring artificial rock formations that resemble China’s famous Huangshan mountains.

It’s a peaceful spot to reflect, explore, and enjoy nature.