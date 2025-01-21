KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 21 — The Charge Point Operator (CPO) has added additional two Autel DC Charger units that can deliver fast charging up to 240kW and an extra 22kW AC charge point. This makes Bamboo Hills an appealing EV fast charging hub along DUKE Highway and it is surrounded by a variety of F&B outlets.

DC Handal adds 240kW and 120kW DC Chargers at Bamboo Hill Charging Hub

On site, DC Handal now has a total of 8x DC charge points and 1x AC charge point. Besides the current covered Kempower 200kW DC charger with 4x CCS2 nozzles, they have added one 120kW Autel DC Charger (Yellow) with two CCS2 nozzles and another 240kW Autel DC Charger (White) which also comes with two CCS2 nozzles.

Depending on how many EVs plugged in, these chargers can split power dynamically. For example, the 120kW DC Charger can deliver up to 120kW fast charging to a single car, and it will split to 60kW each when two EVs are plugged in.

If you’re not in a hurry, DC Handal has also deployed a single 22kW Autel AC charger point. At the time of writing, the AC charge point isn’t ready yet as it is still cordoned off.

While having more DC chargers are certainly welcomed, additional AC charge points would be practical for patrons of the F&B outlets who intend to stay around for a few hours.

Since the chargers are located next to the motorcycle parking, there’s potential to add more AC charge points to cater to electric bikes like the BMW CE04.

Users can activate and pay for charging by simply tapping their credit and debit cards as well as Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay on the card terminals. — SoyaCincau pic

DC Handal Bamboo Hill EV Charging Hub Pricing

The good thing about DC Handal chargers is their open payment system. Users can activate and pay for charging by simply tapping their credit and debit cards as well as Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay on the card terminals. Alternatively, users can also activate via apps such as ChargEV and JomCharge.

The DC Chargers at Bamboo Hills are priced at RM1.30 per kWh while the AC charge points are priced at RM0.90 per kWh. As a comparison, the DC Chargers here were previously priced at RM1.50 per kWh. — SoyaCincau