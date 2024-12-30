SEREMBAN, Dec 30 — Taman Orkid, located on Jalan Keliling here, showcases the breathtaking beauty of orchids in a peaceful natural environment, making it a must-visit spot for plant lovers.

Spanning four acres of hilly and terraced land, the park showcases over 11 species of vibrant orchids, including Vanda, Mokara, Aranda, Arachnis, and Oncidium.

It attracts visitors seeking a brief escape from the hustle and bustle of city life.

Alongside blooming plants, a large pond filled with various fish species enhances the park’s charm, making every corner appealing, especially for those looking to create memories with family and friends.

Around 100 visitors come to the park each month, with numbers increasing during school holidays. — Bernama pic

A check by Bernama found a vibrant green and floral environment, perfect for family recreation. However, the park seemed relatively quiet, with few visitors present.

A visitor, Nurazwani Ismail, 36, said it was her first time visiting the park, even though she had spent holidays in Seremban several times. She did not expect to find an orchid park in the area.

“Usually, our family travels from Melaka to Seremban just for the food. We had finished dining at Restoran Nelayan and realised that Taman Orkid was nearby, so we decided to drop by after our meal.

“Perhaps, due to a lack of promotion, outsiders like us are unaware of this place. More promotion is needed because it is truly worth visiting, especially for flower enthusiasts,” she told Bernama at the park recently.

Another visitor, Mohd Adnan Hassan, 42, expressed his excitement about seeing various orchid species, which he described as rare and requiring meticulous care, particularly in a roadside park setting.

“It’s amazing to see orchids up close, with species that I may rarely encounter. It’s not easy to find so many orchid plants in one place. I often bring my children here,” he said.

Seremban mayor Datuk Masri Razali said that ongoing beautification efforts are being conducted to ensure the flowers remain fresh and thrive.

“Efforts to enhance the area are ongoing. Our landscaping department is dedicated to properly maintaining the park. Regular maintenance, including fertilisation and other tasks, is consistently carried out.

“We are actively using social media platforms for promotion. There are parking constraints in the area, but MBS is working to find alternatives,” he said, expressing optimism that promotional efforts and facility improvements will attract more visitors in the future.

He said that around 100 visitors come to the park each month, with numbers increasing during school holidays. Wildflower enthusiasts will find joy in seeing the beauty of orchids up close. Visitors may even be lucky enough to glimpse blooming flowers that seem to ‘call’ them for a closer look. — Bernama