Asian stocks drift, with Nikkei rising on weak yen

Yen wallows at five-month lows, set for 10 per cent fall in 2024

Fresh warnings from Japanese authorities nudge a bit higher

Moves muted due to thin year-end trading

SINGAPORE, Dec 27 — Asian stocks nudged higher today while the dollar was firm, keeping the yen rooted near five-month lows in thin year-end trading as investors looked ahead to 2025, when the Federal Reserve is expected to take a cautious approach to rate cuts.

The Bank of Japan, on the other hand, could raise rates in the near-term, with the summary of opinions at the bank’s December meeting released today keeping alive the chance of a January hike. The BOJ had chosen to stand pat in its December meeting.

That has left the yen loitering around levels last seen in July. Today, it was a tad stronger at 157.59 per dollar, still down over 10 per cent in 2024 against the dollar, its fourth straight year of decline.

The currency has been under pressure from a strong dollar and a wide interest rate gap that persists despite the Fed’s rate cuts, with traders wary of another bout of intervention from Tokyo as the yen approaches 160 levels.

“The Japanese government has been alarmed by foreign exchange developments, including those driven by speculators, and will take appropriate action against excessive moves,” said Japan Finance Minister Katsunobu Kato today, reiterating his warning to take action against excessive currency moves.

In stocks, MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was 0.1 per cent higher at 575.11, on course for nearly a 9 per cent gain this year. Japan’s Nikkei shot up 2 per cent due to a weak yen, set for about 21 per cent rise in 2024.

China’s blue-chip CSI300 Index was 0.1 per cent higher while the Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index rose 0.3 per cent following a holiday yesterday.

“There’s obviously a lull at the moment and barring an extreme surprise the markets are probably going to lack direction,” said Kyle Rodda, senior financial market analyst at Capital.com.

European markets are likely to open higher, with Eurostoxx 50 futures up 0.5 per cent, German DAX futures up 0.3 per cent and FTSE futures 0.08 per cent higher.

With only a handful of trading days remaining in the year, investor focus has switched to 2025, with the Fed’s policy path, the incoming Trump administration and its tariff-related policies and geopolitical worries in the spotlight.

The Fed jolted markets earlier this month as it lowered rates by 25 basis points but projected just two rate cuts next year, down from four it had projected in September. Traders are pricing in 37 bps of easing next year with the next cut fully priced in for June.

“Simply put, if the markets can feel comfortable with the notion of two cuts from the Fed next and that’s subsequently backed by goldilocks data once trading conditions normalise, then the bull market may have more legs,” said Rodda.

The shifting expectations around US rates have led the 10-year Treasury yield to its highest since early May. It was last at 4.57 per cent today.

The dollar index, which measures the US unit against six other large peers, was at 108.11, not far from the two-year high it touched last week. The index is up 6.6 per cent so far this year.

In commodities, gold prices were flat at US$2,633 per ounce, set for about a 28 per cent rise for the year, their strongest yearly performance since 2011.

Oil prices were little changed but set for a weekly rise as investors await economic stimulus efforts in China, the world’s biggest oil importer. Brent crude futures and US West Texas Intermediate crude were flat today. — Reuters