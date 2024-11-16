LOS ANGELES, Nov 16 — If you thought the ‘Hawk Tuah’ woman who went viral for literally just spitting would have dropped out of the public eye, you’d be (unfortunately wrong).

If you don’t know, her real name is Haliey Welch and Fast Company reports that she has just launched an AI-powered dating app named ‘Pookie Toolks’ after her nickname for her boyfriend.

Welch describes the app as “your dating sidekick” to help people find their own Pookies and “hopefully love them forever!”

Besides a zodiac compatibility test, outfit recommendations and a conversation assistant, the app also has two features that have gotten some pushback – namely a “height detector” and a “bald predictor”.

One upset app reviewer wrote: “Judging users based on height can have a harmful impact on individuals, leading to negative self-esteem and feelings of inadequacy. Imagine if the app estimated people’s weight from their photos without consent—it would be unacceptable due to the detrimental effects on individuals’ well-being and privacy concerns. Similarly, using height as a criterion not only invades privacy but also negatively affects users by promoting unhealthy social standards. I hope the developers will reconsider this feature to create a more inclusive and respectful platform.”

If being honest about your hairline or height doesn’t bother you, the app is available on the App Store and currently charges a US$7 weekly subscription and US$50 for an annual fee.