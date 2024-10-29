NEW YORK, Oct 29 — Former long-time Victoria’s Secret Angel Gisele Bündchen is expecting her third child, her first with boyfriend Joaquim Valente.

The 44-year-old supermodel and her boyfriend, a 37-year-old Jiu-Jitsu instructor, have been dating since June 2023, according to a source close to Bündchen, who confirmed the news to People yesterday.

“Gisele and Joaquim are happy for this new chapter in their life and they’re looking forward to creating a peaceful and loving environment for the whole family,” the source said in a statement.

The new baby will join Bündchen’s two children, 14-year-old son Benjamin Rein and 11-year-old daughter Vivian Lake, whom she shares with ex-husband Tom Brady.

Bündchen and Valente first sparked relationship rumours in November 2022 when they were spotted together with her two children in Costa Rica’s Provincia de Puntarenas.

Initially, Bündchen denied a romantic relationship with Valente, but their friendship developed into romance, with a source telling People in February 2024 that they had been dating since June 2023.

In June 2024, another source shared with People that the supermodel had “blossomed” since her split from Brady, adding, “She is secure and happy, and so busy with her life that she doesn’t have time to dwell on the negatives out there.”

Bündchen’s absence from the 2024 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show on October 15, which saw the return of past Angels, was notable.

The former couple, who divorced in October 2022 after 13 years of marriage, agreed to share joint custody of their children.

Brady, 47, also has a 17-year-old son, John “Jack” Edward Thomas, with his ex-girlfriend, actress Bridget Moynahan.