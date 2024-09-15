COPENHAGEN, Sept 15 — A tsunami stemming from a landslide in a Greenland fjord, caused by melting ice, was behind a surprising seismic event last year that shook the earth for nine days, a researcher told AFP Friday.

According to a report recently published in the scientific journal Science, tremors that were registered in September 2023 originated from the massive wave rocking back and forth in the Dickson fjord in Greenland’s remote east.

“The completely unique thing about this event is how long the seismic signal lasted and how constant the frequency was,” one of the authors of the report, Kristian Svennevig, from the Geological Survey of Denmark and Greenland (GEUS), told AFP.

“Other landslides and tsunamis have produced seismic signals but only for a couple of hours and very locally. This one was observed globally all the way to the Antarctic,” he said.

The phenomenon initially surprised the scientific community, which began by defining it as an “unidentified seismic object” before determining that the source was the landslide.

In September 2023, 25 million cubic metres of rock and ice fell into the fjord in the remote and uninhabited area, almost 200 kilometres from the ocean.

The landslide triggered a 200-metre-high mega-tsunami at its epicentre.

Seventy kilometres away, four-metre-high tsunami waves damaged a research base on the island of Ella.

The collapse was caused by the thinning of the glacier at the base of the mountain, a process accelerated by climate change, according to the report.

“With the Arctic continuing to warm we may expect the frequency and magnitude of such events to increase in the future,” Svennevig said.

“We have no experience with dealing with an Arctic as warm as we observe now,” he added.

He stressed the need for early warning systems to be put in place, but noted that it was a challenge in such extreme environments. — AFP