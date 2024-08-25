PETALING JAYA, Aug 25 – In the year 2024 when you can stream movies on your electronic devices instead of going to the cinema, or play games with someone in another country just by logging on to your computer... who even plays tabletop games any more?

These games -- essentially games you can play on a tabletop or any flat surface -- seem to belong to a long-ago yesterday.

So we were surprised to find out tabletop games are still being played, and not just by people in their 70s.

Gray Ham, 36, the curator of Kakitabletop which is a tabletop game playing community, who has played tabletop games his whole life believes the hobby offers a form of escapism for many.

“We just want to escape completely. It’s about having control over our lives, even if just for a few hours,” he explained.

Plus, tabletop games bring people together, encouraging them to socialise and hang out.

“They help foster social connections and provide a welcome break from the constant digital noise,” said Ham.

Tabletop vs video games

The preference for tabletop games over video games seems to be linked to the desire for control.

Ham said that while video games involve pressing buttons, tabletop games offer a more engaging experience by requiring physical interaction and imagination.

“When you play video games, everything is pre-programmed. Every turn of the story is scripted and planned, meaning you are playing something entirely designed by someone else.

“But in tabletop games, you can’t program everything, so it is more like an open experience,” said Ham.

Life-changing tabletop tales

Though it may be just a casual hobby for many, tabletop games have found a way to enrich the lives of some in unexpected ways.

Take Suraya Elysha Arnold, 29, a copywriter and voice-over talent, who was introduced to new friends through tabletop games.

“It has introduced me to many creative and fun people, which has made me more creative and inspired me to think of cool stories to tell.”

Keren Bala Devan, 38, a stand-up comedian, cites Dungeons and Dragons, the fantasy tabletop role-playing game as being beneficial to his comedy career.

“Playing Dungeons & Dragons requires quick thinking and improv, which has improved my comedic timing and ability to generate material on the spot,” said Keren.

Kirthana Kuhendra, 27, is a student deeply immersed in tabletop role-playing games.

Her passion for Dungeons & Dragons and other role-playing games has not only shaped her gaming experiences but also allowed her to explore and express herself through a variety of fantasy characters.

Tabletop games are any game played on a flat surface using boards, cards, and dice. — Picture by Choo Choy May

“Although I’ve always been a sociable person, these games have provided a great outlet for my social nature,” said Kirthana.

This love for role-playing has led her to start her own tabletop RPG social media, where she creates engaging videos and shares content with fellow enthusiasts.

Riezman Radzlan, 27, a comedian and scriptwriter, fosters a deep love for old-school games such as Chess, Saidina, and UNO.

Growing up as a shy child, Riezman found that tabletop games were a turning point in his journey toward overcoming his shyness.

“In a way, it was like a first step to trying to break out of my shell,” said Riezman.

The magic of homegrown games

Some dedicated players have taken their love for tabletop games to the next level by creating their own, such as Nasi Lemak: The Game, developed by a team of four known as the Faculty of Fun.

Nyanavelan, 30, one of the founders, describes the game as a fun and fast-paced card game that captures the essence of the beloved Malaysian dish.

“In the game, each player assumes the role of a nasi lemak stall owner, collecting the necessary ingredients to make nasi lemak.

“The game includes various action cards that add excitement, either by helping players create their dish or by sabotaging their opponents.

“Popular action cards include Lalat, Mak Cik Nasi Lemak, and Si Oyen,” said Nyanavelan.

When designing their own games, they draw inspiration from exciting events and aim to incorporate strong Malaysian themes to make the games relatable and introduce their culture to international players.

Faculty of Fun currently has several more games in the works.

Tabletop games have a way of enriching lives in unexpected ways. — Picture by Raymond Manuel

Tabletop cafes

Curious about tabletop games? If you are a novice but keen to go on a tabletop game adventure, where would you even start?

Fret not, for there exists tabletop games cafes designed for enthusiasts and newcomers alike.

Sharifah Hanna, 30, is one such individual who owns and operates Here Be Dragons Board Game Store located at Taman Tun Dr Ismail.

Of course, Sharifah has a deep love for tabletop games.

But, the real reason she opened the cafe was because of the deep sense of community found among those who shared the same passion.

“Their warm welcome rekindled my love of storytelling in a way I hadn’t felt in a long time, especially through tabletop RPGs like Dungeons & Dragons.

“I wanted to create a space where people would feel welcomed and could explore this incredible hobby, along with related interests like board games and card games, even if they had never tried them before.”

Sharifah said that these hobbies uniquely encourage connection and collaboration among those who engage in them.

So, ready to play?