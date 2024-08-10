KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 10 — Remember when ramen place Menya Shishido came up with durian ramen and Malaysians were polarised about it? Well, like it or not it’s back.

The restaurant is also not shy to declare itself “the pioneer of the Original Durian Ramen in Asia.”

You have to say the promo in the social media copy is almost tantalising:

“Experience the rich, creamy taste of durian flesh blending perfectly with our Signature Tonkotsu Soup, elevating our ramen to new heights .”

This bowl is guaranteed to warm your soul and satisfy your cravings like never before

Reddit users on /Malaysia are not amused, with one declaring. “LET THEM DIE”.

Another user called it “insulting two cultures at once,” though another Reddit user replied that seeing as how chocolate and pineapple ramen exist and the Japanese have not made much protest, perhaps their concern is overblown.

One Instagram user is however excited even if durian purists aren’t, saying “Next Wednesday I reach at 11am.”

Obviously an adventurous person who really, really likes durian whatever the form.

If you too really like durian no matter how it’s served, Menya Shishido is serving a maximum of 30 bowls a day from August 8 for RM40 per bowl.