PETALING JAYA, Aug 9 — K-pop girl group Blackpink celebrated their eighth anniversary yesterday since the popular outfit debuted.
And what better way for Blinks (fans of Blackpink) to celebrate than with the release of Blackpink World Tour: Born Pink In Cinemas concert film which enters the local top 10 for the big screens.
Top 10 films in local cinemas (Domestic & International) (August 1 to August 4)
Deadpool & Wolverine
Raayan
Blackpink World Tour ‘Born Pink’ in Cinemas
A Legend
Despicable Me 4
Hijack 1971
The Cursed Land
Twisters
Inside Out 2
Blue Lock The Movie: Episode Nagi
Source: Cinema.com and GSC
Top 10 streaming on Netflix and Viu (July 29 to August 4)
Netflix (Top 10 TV)
TV Series
Miss Night and Day: Limited Series
Master of the House: Season 1
A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder: Season 1
Lovely Runner
Sweet Home: Season 3
BoBoiBoy Galaxy: Windara: Season 1
Eve
Wind Breaker
Tokyo Swindlers: Season 1
Upin & Ipin: Season 5
Source: Netflix Top 10
Viu (Top 10 shows)
Bawah Payung Awan S2
Nafsu
Bawah Payung Awan S1
Running Man (2024)
Serendipity’s Embrace
Good Partner
Lovely runner
Hilang
My Lovely Liar
Eve
Source: Viu Frontpage and Instagram
Top 10 songs of the week (Spotify) (July 29 to August 7)
Billie Eilish - BIRDS OF A FEATHER
Ernie Zakri - Masing Masing (w/ Ade Govinda)
Sabrina Carpenter - Please Please Please
NSYNC - Bye Bye Bye
Sabrina Carpenter - Espresso
Jimin - Who
Ariana Grande - we can't be friends (wait for your love)
Henry Moodie - drunk text
The Weeknd - One Of The Girls (w/ JENNIE, Lily-Rose Depp)
Djo - End of Beginning
Top 10 Malay songs of the week (Spotify) (July 29 to August 7)
Zizan Razak, SonaOne - Chentaku (feat. SonaOne)
Haqiem Rusli - Sangkar Derita
Ernie Zakri - Masing Masing (w/ Ade Govinda)
Sarah Suhairi, Alfie Zumi - SAH
Fimie Don - Salahkan Aku
Aziz Harun - Janji
Anggis Devaki- Kisah Tanpa Dirimu
Nadhif Basalamah - jatuh cinta lagi
Hafiz Suip - Ku Akui
Amir Jahari - Hasrat (Imaginur OST)
Source: kworb.net and Spotify
Top 10 books of the week (July 26 to August 1)
Fiction
Welcome to the Hyunam-dong Bookshop by Hwang Bo-reum (Simon & Schuster UK)
More Days at the Morisaki Bookshop by Satoshi Yagisawa (HarperCollins)
Revenge in Violent Hues by Nadiah Zakaria (Bookiut)
As Long as the Lemon Trees Grow by Zoulfa Katouh (Bloomsbury Publishing Plc)
Days at the Morisaki Bookshop by Satoshi Yagisawa (HarperCollins)
It Ends With Us by Colleen Hoover (Atria Books)
Powerless by Lauren Roberts (Simon & Schuster)
What You Are Looking For is in the Library by Michiko Aoyama (Harlequin)
If Only You Remember by Norhafsah Hamid (Iman Publication)
Lyrics & You by Nuruljannah Usop (Manes Wordworks)
Non-Fiction
Shattered Hopes by Romen Bose (PRH SEA)
Second Takeoff by Liew Chin Tong (World Scientific)
I Want to Die but I Still Want to Eat Tteokbokki by Baek Sehee (Bloomsbury UK)
Surrounded by Idiots by Thomas Erikson (St. Martin's Essentials)
Atomic Habits by James Clear (Avery)
I Want to Die but I Want to Eat Tteokbokki by Baek Sehee (Penerbit Haru)
Once Upon a Miao 2 by Jian Goh (Zhang Yimou Publishing)
The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck by Mark Manson (HarperCollins)
Once Upon a Miao 4: My School Holidays by Jian Goh & Cheeming Boey (Goh Kheng Swee & Boey Chee Ming)
You Can Read Anyone by David J. Lieberman (Hachette Books)
Mutiara Minda (Malay Novels)
Yes! Captain Zul Aaryan by Wnfhanna (idea kreatif publication)
Perempuan Busana Merah by Ramlee Awang Murshid (Buku prima)
Thariq Ridzuwan Commando's: His Treasure by Hudanajwa (noura books)
Mi Veneno 1 by Hudanajwa (idea kreatif publication)
Extrovert by Abstrakim (Karya Bestari)
Bayang Sofea by Teme Abdullah (Iman Publication)
Selamat Datang ke Kedai Buku Hyunam-dong by Hwang Bo-reum (Karangkraf)
Mahadewi: Legenda Ratu by Elvroseth (Karya Seni)
Pada Masa Yang Terhenti by Osman Deen (IMAN Publication)
Elvis King by Fufulieya Mat (Karya Bestari)
Source: MPH