PETALING JAYA, Aug 9 — K-pop girl group Blackpink celebrated their eighth anniversary yesterday since the popular outfit debuted.

And what better way for Blinks (fans of Blackpink) to celebrate than with the release of Blackpink World Tour: Born Pink In Cinemas concert film which enters the local top 10 for the big screens.

Not sure what to watch, stream, or read this weekend?

Malay Mail has compiled a list of the Top 10 best local and international films, series, music and books of the week.

Here is your guide to a fun weekend with Malay Mail’s top 10 picks of the week.

Top 10 films in local cinemas (Domestic & International) (August 1 to August 4)

Deadpool & Wolverine

Raayan

Blackpink World Tour ‘Born Pink’ in Cinemas

A Legend

Despicable Me 4

Hijack 1971

The Cursed Land

Twisters

Inside Out 2

Blue Lock The Movie: Episode Nagi

Source: Cinema.com and GSC

Top 10 streaming on Netflix and Viu (July 29 to August 4)

Netflix (Top 10 TV)

TV Series

Miss Night and Day: Limited Series

Master of the House: Season 1

A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder: Season 1

Lovely Runner

Sweet Home: Season 3

BoBoiBoy Galaxy: Windara: Season 1

Eve

Wind Breaker

Tokyo Swindlers: Season 1

Upin & Ipin: Season 5

Source: Netflix Top 10

Viu (Top 10 shows)

Bawah Payung Awan S2

Nafsu

Bawah Payung Awan S1

Running Man (2024)

Serendipity’s Embrace

Good Partner

Lovely runner

Hilang

My Lovely Liar

Eve

Source: Viu Frontpage and Instagram

Top 10 songs of the week (Spotify) (July 29 to August 7)

Billie Eilish - BIRDS OF A FEATHER

Ernie Zakri - Masing Masing (w/ Ade Govinda)

Sabrina Carpenter - Please Please Please

NSYNC - Bye Bye Bye

Sabrina Carpenter - Espresso

Jimin - Who

Ariana Grande - we can't be friends (wait for your love)

Henry Moodie - drunk text

The Weeknd - One Of The Girls (w/ JENNIE, Lily-Rose Depp)

Djo - End of Beginning

Top 10 Malay songs of the week (Spotify) (July 29 to August 7)

Zizan Razak, SonaOne - Chentaku (feat. SonaOne)

Haqiem Rusli - Sangkar Derita

Ernie Zakri - Masing Masing (w/ Ade Govinda)

Sarah Suhairi, Alfie Zumi - SAH

Fimie Don - Salahkan Aku

Aziz Harun - Janji

Anggis Devaki- Kisah Tanpa Dirimu

Nadhif Basalamah - jatuh cinta lagi

Hafiz Suip - Ku Akui

Amir Jahari - Hasrat (Imaginur OST)

Source: kworb.net and Spotify

Top 10 books of the week (July 26 to August 1)

Fiction

Welcome to the Hyunam-dong Bookshop by Hwang Bo-reum (Simon & Schuster UK)

More Days at the Morisaki Bookshop by Satoshi Yagisawa (HarperCollins)

Revenge in Violent Hues by Nadiah Zakaria (Bookiut)

As Long as the Lemon Trees Grow by Zoulfa Katouh (Bloomsbury Publishing Plc)

Days at the Morisaki Bookshop by Satoshi Yagisawa (HarperCollins)

It Ends With Us by Colleen Hoover (Atria Books)

Powerless by Lauren Roberts (Simon & Schuster)

What You Are Looking For is in the Library by Michiko Aoyama (Harlequin)

If Only You Remember by Norhafsah Hamid (Iman Publication)

Lyrics & You by Nuruljannah Usop (Manes Wordworks)

Non-Fiction

Shattered Hopes by Romen Bose (PRH SEA)

Second Takeoff by Liew Chin Tong (World Scientific)

I Want to Die but I Still Want to Eat Tteokbokki by Baek Sehee (Bloomsbury UK)

Surrounded by Idiots by Thomas Erikson (St. Martin's Essentials)

Atomic Habits by James Clear (Avery)

I Want to Die but I Want to Eat Tteokbokki by Baek Sehee (Penerbit Haru)

Once Upon a Miao 2 by Jian Goh (Zhang Yimou Publishing)

The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck by Mark Manson (HarperCollins)

Once Upon a Miao 4: My School Holidays by Jian Goh & Cheeming Boey (Goh Kheng Swee & Boey Chee Ming)

You Can Read Anyone by David J. Lieberman (Hachette Books)

Mutiara Minda (Malay Novels)

Yes! Captain Zul Aaryan by Wnfhanna (idea kreatif publication)

Perempuan Busana Merah by Ramlee Awang Murshid (Buku prima)

Thariq Ridzuwan Commando's: His Treasure by Hudanajwa (noura books)

Mi Veneno 1 by Hudanajwa (idea kreatif publication)

Extrovert by Abstrakim (Karya Bestari)

Bayang Sofea by Teme Abdullah (Iman Publication)

Selamat Datang ke Kedai Buku Hyunam-dong by Hwang Bo-reum (Karangkraf)

Mahadewi: Legenda Ratu by Elvroseth (Karya Seni)

Pada Masa Yang Terhenti by Osman Deen (IMAN Publication)

Elvis King by Fufulieya Mat (Karya Bestari)

Source: MPH