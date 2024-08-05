PETALING JAYA, Aug 5 — A menu guide to the spiciness level of food served in a restaurant in Japan has been met with much hilarity.

The rankings of heat for the unidentified restaurant's spicy ramen was ranked by nationality, with the lowest or level 1, tagged with the Japanese flag, below the recommended level of 2.

Turning up the heat, levels 3, 4 and 5 came with the flags of Singapore and Malaysia.

Levels 6, 7 and 8 with the South Korean flag that that also came with a STOP! plastered at the top.

And level 9 and 10, with the warning of CAUTION! DANGER ZONE, was reserved for Indonesia.

Shared on a Reddit Indonesia thread, commenters speculated that the restaurant was possibly owned and operated by Indonesians.

Lanky_Nerve2004 said that, “From the lack of kanji and hiragana characters I'd assume it's a touristy place.”

“The writings, designs and ranks. Most likely a restaurant opened by Indonesians,” commented GloryPolar.

Some noted missing nations that definitely should rank in taking the heat.

keii_aru_awesomu said, “That chart is missing Thailand and the OG Mexico levels”, while PhysicsFeisty1407 posted, “I’m afraid it’s only Indian who can break the spicyness level scalling at this point..”

Hmasteryz meanwhile chimed in that the guide was, “Low key sarcasm perhaps about which country have more masochist, south korea seems accurate, monaco on other hand kinda questionable," they said in reference to the Indonesian flag which some appeared to be confused with that of Monaco.