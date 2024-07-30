PARIS, July 30 — For 2024, Vienna has confirmed its position as the world’s most liveable city, while Western Europe appears to be the most liveable part of the world. However, quality of life has improved in other parts of the globe, paving the way for some other cities to move up in the ranking.

Judging the world’s most liveable cities may seem subjective. However, by considering parameters such as political stability, healthcare systems, culture, education and the environment, it’s possible to judge how satisfactory life in such or such a city on the planet might be.

In this field, the Economist Intelligence Unit—a subsidiary of the British magazine The Economist that provides analysis for governments and businesses alike—has made a name for itself with its Global Liveability Index. This ranking takes into account no fewer than 30 criteria, divided into five categories, analyzed to compare 173 cities around the world.

For the third year running, the index crowns Vienna as the world’s most liveable city. Indeed, everything seems ideal in the Austrian capital, with scores reaching the maximum of 100 in almost every field, except for culture and the environment, in which the city scored “just” 93.5 out of 100. With Copenhagen (Denmark) in second and Zurich (Switzerland) in third, the Economist Intelligence Unit above all highlights Western Europe as the best place to live in the world.

In all, the 30 listed cities in this region achieved an average score of 92 out of 100. However, this position may not last due to the rise of Eastern European cities in this ranking. Destinations such as Budapest (Hungary), Belgrade (Serbia) and Bucharest (Romania) have all climbed up the list to rank 32nd and 94th respectively (the latter two are tied). Conversely, well-known cities such as Dublin, Munich and Hamburg have lost ground.

Widening the geographical scope, Auckland, the capital of New Zealand, joins the top 10 thanks to a 25-place leap, and is now ranked as one of the world’s most liveable destinations.

Conversely, political instability logically appears to be a determining factor in cities that score poorly. Stricken by civil war, the Syrian capital Damascus is the world’s least liveable city, ahead of Tripoli, Libya. Tel Aviv in Israel fell 20 places due to the recent conflict.

Top 10 most liveable cities, 2024:

1. Vienna (Austria)

2. Copenhagen (Denmark)

3. Zurich (Switzerland)

4. Melbourne (Australia)

5. Calgary (Canada) / Geneva (Switzerland)

6. Sydney (Australia)

7. Vancouver (Canada)

8. Osaka (Japan)

9. Auckland (New Zealand)

