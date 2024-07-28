LOS ANGELES, July 28 — The Barbie movie might have come out a year ago, but it seems Mattel isn’t done producing dolls from the film.

One big gripe movie fans had was that the Barbie movie Ken dolls did not actually look like Ryan Gosling.

Say no more because now there is a new Ken doll that also comes with a newish Barbie, as in she comes with a different, close-mouthed face when previous dolls had a fixed smile (that unnerved some doll buyers).

The dolls are from a specific scene in the film where Ryan Gosling’s Ken serenades Margot Robbie’s Barbie with a cover of Matchbox 20’s early 2000s hit Push over a campfire.

Hilariously the set will also include a campfire accessory, a guitar and a Barbie pink phone.

Mattel Creations’ website is launching the dolls for preorder starting August 2 for a mouthwatering US$100 (RM466).

In case you'd like to relive the scene, here's the clip from YouTube