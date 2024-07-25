PETALING JAYA, July 25 — Mattel has announced new additions to the Barbie family, with a blind Barbie doll and a Black Barbie doll with Down syndrome.

Mattel senior vice president and Mattel dolls global head Krista Berger said the inclusions was a result of recognition that Barbie is much more than just a doll, and represented self-expression that could create a sense of belonging.

“We proudly introduce a new blind Barbie doll and Black doll with Down syndrome to our Barbie Fashionistas line, reinforcing our commitment to creating products that represent global belonging and inclusivity in the doll aisle.”

Barbie partnered with the American Foundation for the Blind (AFB) to ensure details of the blind Barbie doll, including face sculpt, fashion, accessories, packaging experience and e-commerce communication,accurately depict individuals with blindness or low vision.

Counseled by AFB, Barbie was committed to representing individuals with blindness and low vision throughout all stages of the design process, from the doll’s sculpt to the dress pattern.

The doll comes with a white and red cane, an identifiable marshmallow tip and sunglasses.

Since some blind or low-vision individuals are sensitive to light, the lenses provide additional eye protection.

The blind Barbie doll includes elbow articulations to ensure comfortable cane use.

The two new dolls join Barbie's already diverse family. — Mattel

Barbie tested blind and low-vision children to ensure the doll provided an accessible and satisfying play experience for kids with blindness or low vision.

It designed the doll’s fashion to include a satiny pink blouse with a textured ruffle skirt for tactile interest.

Additional details include brightly colored high-contrast hook and loop fasteners for closure on the back of the doll’s top and an elastic skirt waistband to make swapping outfits easy.

Packaging for the doll includes the word Barbie in braille.

The doll is designed with eyes gazing slightly up and out to reflect the sometimes-distinct gaze of a blind individual accurately.

“It was an honor to collaborate with Barbie on the development of the blind Barbie doll,” said American Foundation for the Blind chief executive officer and president Eric Bridges

“By increasing representation and promoting awareness about the experiences of blind individuals and those with low vision, our shared goal is to inspire boundless opportunities for everyone, ultimately leading to a world of greater accessibility and inclusion.”

Barbie also partnered with the National Down Syndrome Society (NDSS) to introduce its next doll with Down syndrome to the Barbie Fashionistas 2024 lineup.

Ir worked with NDSS to ensure the Black Barbie doll with Down syndrome accurately reflected and resonated with members of the Down syndrome community, including accurate representation of physical characteristics of people with Down syndrome, including a shorter frame, longer torso and low muscle tone.

The doll’s palms include a single line, a characteristic often associated with those with Down syndrome.

Special care was put into the face sculpt, featuring a rounder shape, smaller ears and a flat nasal bridge.

The eyes are slightly slanted in an almond shape while white dots can be seen in the iris.

The doll has a braided hair texture, which was one of the key features asked by the Black Down syndrome community.

Symbols are incorporated throughout the doll’s outfit, and the blue and yellow palette represents Down syndrome awareness.

Three arrows in some of the hearts on the dress represent the third 21st chromosome that individuals with Down syndrome have.

The doll also wears pink eyeglasses, representing individuals with Down syndrome who often experience difficulties with their vision.

“NDSS is thrilled to introduce a second Barbie doll with Down syndrome,” says Kandi Pickard NDSS president and chief executive officer, .

“Having this doll launched alongside the new Barbie doll with blindness marks another important step in expanding representation for the disability community. We are proud to partner with Barbie as they grow to reflect our diverse and beautiful world.”