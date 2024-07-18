KUALA LUMPUR, July 18 — After searching high and low for his beloved pet, Economy Minister Rafizi Ramli is happily reunited with Muffin.

Muffin dah balik dengan sendiri pagi ni.With some injuries, most probably masa dia terjun dari bumbung (yes, diorg suka panjat pagar naik bumbung).But all is good, he looked terrified being away for 5 days.Terima kasih yang RT dan berdoa. https://t.co/uexzA7G0Ug — Rafizi Ramli (@rafiziramli) July 18, 2024

“Muffin has returned on his own this morning,” he posted on on X (formerly known as Twitter).

“With some injuries, most probably while he jumped from the roof (yes, he likes to climb up the fences to the roof).

“But all is good, he looked terrified being away for 5 days.”

On July 15, Rafizi shared a video of his missing pet cat on X, asking Putrajaya Precinct 10 residents to keep an eye out of the missing Muffin.

Rafizi also shared the 17-second video on his other social media accounts such as Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.

“To the residents around Precinct 10 Putrajaya, if you see this orange and white cat, please contact me,” he wrote on his post.

“Muffin has not come home for two days. He has never been outside, and now he has learned to climb out.

The Pandan Member of Parliament also added, “He is overly friendly with anyone (even if he doesn't know them).”