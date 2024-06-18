KUALA LUMPUR, June 18 — Tesla Malaysia will bring the Tesla Cybertruck to Penang soon. The revelation came after the electric truck completed its Klang Valley tour at 1 Utama today.

The company has confirmed this through a teaser on its Instragram story. However, the teaser did not provide any details regarding the upcoming such as dates and venues.

Penang was where it all began for Tesla Malaysia

A screenshot to the teaser for Tesla Cybertruck’s Penang visit. — SoyaCincau pic

Tesla and Penang do have some history together. Before there’s Tesla Centre Cyberjaya, there was the Tesla Finance Share Service Centre (FSSC) in Bayan Lepas, Penang.

Established back in 2017, Tesla Penang FSSC was assigned to handle Tesla’s accounting and finance activities in the Asia Pacific and EMEA region. At that time, the centre’s official company name was Tesla Services Sdn. Bhd.

Tesla Penang FSSC in April 2019. — Screen capture via Google Maps/SoyaCincau

However, the facility was then closed sometime in 2019 or early 2020. Despite the closure, Tesla Service Sdn Bhd continued to appear on Tesla Inc’s annual report until the FY2022 report which marked the first official appearance of Tesla Sdn. Bhd.

As it turned out, the company not only changed the name of its Malaysian subsidiary but has also amended its business nature from financial services to motor vehicle sales, maintenance, and repairs. Fast forward to July 2023, Tesla then made its official debut in Malaysia even though the first vehicle delivery would only take place much later in November.

Penang might be Tesla’s next focus market in Malaysia

Tesla Destination Chargers at All Seasons Place in Ayer Itam. — Picture by Tesla Malaysia via SoyaCincau

Back in February, Tesla announced that 12 Destination Chargers had been deployed at All Seasons Place Ayer Itam and The Ship Campus Batu Kawan. Two months later, Penang’s first Tesla Supercharger site went live at the Sunway Carnival Mall Seberang Jaya.

Hence, this has made Penang one of the very few locations outside of Klang Valley that already have Tesla Superchargers and Destination Chargers. In a way, it seemed that Tesla might be eyeing Penang as the next focus market in Malaysia although the company has yet to establish any showrooms or test drive centre like in Klang Valley and Johor.

Perhaps, things may change with the Cybertruck’s upcoming visit to the state. So, stay tuned. — SoyaCincau