IPOH, June 18 ― The soup kitchen by Pertubuhan Amal Ai Xin Fan Tong at Bercham Glamour Square starts its operation at noon everyday.

About half an hour before meals are served, recipients have started gathering at the kitchen.

Association supervisor Adele Siew Li Me said sometimes the recipients would gather an hour earlier.

“They would just sit and chit chat with other recipients while waiting for the meals to be ready,” she said.

Association coordinator Moke Yit Wing said this is the association's second soup kitchen, with the first located at Persiaran Ho Lok Park.

Recipients of Pertubuhan Amal Ai Xin Fan Tong can choose from a choice of six dishes during every meal. — Picture by Farhan Najib

“We decided on having the second soup kitchen following requests from our recipients in Bercham and its surrounding area,” he said.

Speaking to Malay Mail when met at the soup kitchen, Moke said prior to opening the latest kitchen, recipients would receive daily meals that were distributed by the association.

“But due to their work schedules, some of the recipients failed to get the meals and asked us to consider having a permanent soup kitchen instead.”

Due to lack of financial resources however, the association could not have another kitchen until a well wisher offered to pay for the current kitchen's monthly rental and the kitchen opened its doors on April 29.

Moke said to date, the outlet is serving some 400 recipients.

Food at Pertubuhan Amal Ai Xin Fan Tong is prepared an hour before meal time to ensure its freshness. — Picture by Farhan Najib

“When we first started our operations, we only registered about 100 recipients and within two months, the number has grown four fold.”

“We expect the number will increase further in the near future due to rising food prices.”

Moke said 90 per cent of the recipients are senior citizens.

“Many of them have their own children but due to the escalating cost of living, their children are also finding it hard to make ends meet.”

From left: Pertubuhan Amal Ai Xin Fan Tong supervisor Adele Siew Li Me and coordinator Moke Yit Wing. — Picture by Farhan Najib

How to be a recipient

Siew said one just needs to bring a photocopy of their identity card for record purposes.

“They do not need to prove their economic background. The identity card is to register them so we know how much food we need to prepare daily.”

She said six dishes are served - one meat and five vegetables including eggs ― served during each meal.

“If the recipients choose to eat at the kitchen, they will be given four dishes including a meat dish while those who choose to take away their meal, they are only given three dishes including meat,” she said, adding that recipients are required to bring their own containers if they take away their meals.

Recipients of Pertubuhan Amal Ai Xin Fan Tong are required to bring their own containers if they take away their meals. — Picture by Farhan Najib

Explaining the rationale in the lesser dishes, Siew said the reason was the kitchen wanted to encourage recipients to eat their meals on the spot.

“It is to ensure freshness of the food is maintained,” she said, adding that all food is prepared an hour by two cooks before meal time.

She said all the ingredients used by the kitchen are donated by well wishers.

“Sometimes we only need to buy some meat to top up those donated.”

All vegetables are donated by sellers and farmers.

Lunch is served from noon to 2pm while dinner is served from 5pm to 7pm.

Those wanting to donate ingredients to the kitchen can contact Siew (012-5032636).