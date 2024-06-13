KUALA LUMPUR, June 13 — EV owners can now utilise the EV chargers at Suria KLCC Premium Parking zone once again. Located at the P2 basement parking floor of the shopping mall, there are 20 chargers available in the section.

— Picture via Facebook/Malaysian Electric Vehicle Owners Club/Nazhri Zain

Suria KLCC Premium Parking EV chargers were offline for almost 6 months

The reactivation of the Premium Parking EV chargers was officially announced by the KLCC Parking Management via email to Suria KLCC Parking Season Card holders, according to Nazhri Zain who has shared a screenshot of the announcement on the Malaysia EV Owners Club (MyEVOC) Facebook page.

The EV chargers at Suria KLCC Premium Parking have been out of commission since January 26. The reason behind the deactivation was never mentioned but given the extremely long period of downtime, we bound to believe that it may have something to do with approvals from authorities such as the Energy Commission.

Suria KLCC Premium Parking EV chargers setup

As mentioned earlier, there are 20 EV chargers within Suria KLCC’s Premium Parking zone. Each of these AC charges supports a charging speed of up to 22kW.

However, you must bring your own Type-2 AC charging cable to utilise them. Even though they are draped in Gentari branding, you don’t need an app to activate them as all you need to do in order to use them is simply plug in your charging cable.

While the Premium Parking zone costs an additional RM10 on top of the Suria KLCC’s parking fee, you don’t have to pay anything extra to use the EV chargers. — SoyaCincau pic

Suria KLCC Premium Parking EV chargers might be worth your money

While the Premium Parking zone costs an additional RM10 on top of the Suria KLCC’s parking fee, you don’t have to pay anything extra to use the EV chargers. In other words, you don’t have to worry about per kWh or per minute charging fees when you charge your EV at the Premium Parking zone.

As a comparison, the Suria KLCC’s Gentari AC chargers in the P2 and P3 floors cost 10 sen/minute which is equivalent to RM6 / hour. So, if you are planning to stay at Suria KLCC for several hours and your EV battery level is quite low, it is more cost-effective to charge your EV in the Premium Parking zone.

Of course, this is provided that you have no problem paying Suria KLCC’s parking fee which can be quite hefty, especially during weekdays. The hourly parking rate of Suria KLCC is RM5 for the first hour and RM4 for the subsequent hours with no ceiling rate.

However, if you come after 5:00 PM and park your EV there until 5:00 AM the following day, then there will be a maximum rate of RM17 even though the hourly rate we mentioned earlier still applies. For weekends and public holidays, the parking rate is RM5 for the first 3 hours which then followed by RM4 / hour for subsequent hours. — SoyaCincau