IPOH, June 2 — A heritage gallery that serves as a community space is the highlight of local kopitiam chain Old Town White Coffee’s new Ipoh outlet.

The gallery is located on the second floor of the neo-colonial structure named Old Town Heritage Centre at Jalan Panglima. It takes visitors through a journey of local coffee and kopitiam culture evolution, from its origins to the modern-day prominence.

Key features of the Heritage Gallery include the Old Town White Coffee process wall. — Picture by Farhan Najib

Curated by William Harald-Wong, key features include the Old Town White Coffee process wall, digital panels showcasing heritage stories related to kopitiam origins and historic posters, artefacts and installations celebrating coffee.

The heritage gallery will also be hosting heritage, art, cultural and eco-themed workshops in the future.

According to Kopitiam Asia Pacific CEO Dawn Liew, gallery displays are part of the Artist Heritage Collaborations Project, featuring works of local artists.

“The Artists Heritage Collaboration Project will be an ongoing initiative to support local artists and craftsmen, and we will continue to seek out potential talents to create new installations to enrich our gallery,” she said.

“It’s our way of giving back to the community who have done so much to give shape and definition to our business over the years,” she added.

On the Old Town Heritage Centre, Liew said it was not just a place to enjoy coffee and food.

“It’s a celebration of our shared history and values, as well as a platform for fostering community and environmental stewardship,” she added.

She said the location of the Heritage Centre, along the historically significant heritage trail, meant that they must respect the pre-existing traditions that shaped the area.

“This is reflected in the Heritage Centre’s architecture and how we operate the place internally,” she added.

Looi (centre) designed a limited edition tote bag to commemorate the centre's opening. — Picture by Farhan Najib

The centre’s official opening was attended by renowned fashion designer Melinda Looi. She designed a limited edition Old Town Heritage tote bag to commemorate the occasion.