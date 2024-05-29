KUALA LUMPUR, May 29 — OPPO Malaysia will be celebrating its 10th anniversary with a tribute to the country’s rich culture using cutting edge imaging and AI.

The #OPPOMalaysiaThroughTheLens campaign will spotlight and preserve five traditional Malaysian artforms while showcasing OPPO’s latest AI imaging prowess on its Reno series of smartphones.

The initiative is supported by the Malaysian National Commission for UNESCO (MNCU) and the Ministry of Tourism, Arts & Culture (MOTAC). .

OPPO Malaysia Chief Marketing Officer, Monica Chin, said that the brand was ‘excited’ to be working with MNCU and MOTAC to ‘weave stories of Malaysia’s rich culture’ through the power of mobile imaging.

"As a brand, we have been strategically investing in imaging tech be it in hardware or software, we will continue to see new breakthroughs in mobile photography,” Chin said.

"It is our hope that with the AI innovation present in our smartphones, users are able to reshape their experience and unleash their boundless creativity, capturing these cultural moments from their lens.”

Minister of Education, H.E. Fadhlina Sidek as President of the Malaysian National Commission for UNESCO (MNCU) said that Malaysia was recognised during 42nd United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) General Conference for its traditional costume.

This was in support of UNESCO’s agenda and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG).

"Through OPPO’s initiative, we hope to elevate the different traditional arts and heritage that Malaysia is known for, and the Malaysian National Commission for UNESCO supports efforts such as these, which drive innovation by utilising technology as a tool to preserve our diverse culture for the future generations,” she said.

"In collaboration with OPPO and the Malaysian National Commission for UNESCO, we are proud to be part of the OPPO Malaysia Through the Lens campaign,” Tourism, Arts And Culture Minister YB Dato’ Tiong King Sing said.

"Utilising OPPO’s cutting-edge technology, this initiative allows us to showcase the intricate details of our cultural practices and share our stories to audiences around the world.”

"By highlighting Malaysia’s cultural richness, this collaboration furthers our mission to preserve and celebrate our cultural legacy.”

OPPO Malaysia will honour our nations rich and diverse traditional cultures with #OPPOMalaysiaThroughTheLens campaign. — Picture courtesy of OPPO Malaysia

The campaign’s first film showcases the art of Wayang Kulit featuring master puppeteer Pak Dain and artist Tin Toy working together to protect the traditional artform. This film is hosted by OPPO Reno ambassador Amelia Henderson.

The next will feature the Ngajat dance from Sarawak through eight-year-old dancer Dion Das Louis who will perform it at an American dance championship in Long Beach, California in June.

Another short film will present the Magagung and the efforts of a group of young Kadazan men in keeping the ancient ritual and practise alive.

In Melaka, four communities (Malay, Baba Nyonya, Chitty, and Portuguese) will come together to perform the Dondang Sayang, combining music and poetry.

The final film will feature Penang-based Chinese opera performer Ling Goh and cover its rich history in relation to the culture of the island.

While filming these short stories, the OPPO Reno series will be used to photograph the essence of every culture, and those beautiful images will be preserved through a coffee table book which is set to be released during our National month.

Young Kadazan men performing the art form of the Magagung. — Picture courtesy of OPPO Malaysia.

Continuing the celebration of Malaysian culture, OPPO Imagine IF Photography Awards 2024 will allow photographers to submit their best mobile photographs of local heritage.

The competition will be split into nine unique categories: Landscape, Portrait, Colours, Unfading Moment, Fashion, Snapshot, Light, Travel, and Collection.

Contestants that take powerful and eye-catching shots using OPPO smartphones will stand a chance to win up to USD24,000.

Those interested can send their submissions here or use the hashtag #OPPOimagineIF on Instagram.

The IF Photography Awards 2024 will be open for submission from now till July 28.