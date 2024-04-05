KUALA LUMPUR, April 5 ― After getting a sneak preview early this year, the Kia EV9 is expected to launch in Malaysia very soon. Kia Malaysia has announced that bookings for the EV9 are now available and interested parties can head to their nearest dealer showroom for more details.

Expected Kia EV9 pricing in Malaysia

So far there’s no pricing and variant details yet for the Kia EV9 in Malaysia but we reckon that it will be priced above RM400,000. This is probably the most expensive Kia ever for the Malaysian market beating the Kia Stinger and EV6. At the moment, fully imported EVs are still exempted from full import and excise duties until the end of 2025. The fully electric SUV is offered in several variants and seating configurations. Here’s the pricing for the Kia EV9 in Thailand and Singapore:

Kia EV9 Thailand Pricing

• Kia EV9 Earth Long Range ― THB3,499,000 (about RM415,752)

• Kia EV9 GT-Line AWD ― THB3,899,000 (about RM503,266)

Kia EV9 Singapore Pricing

• Kia EV9 GT-Line AWD (retail without COE) ― S$289,999 (about RM1,019,871)

Kia EV9 Specs and features

The boxy Kia EV9 is based on Hyundai/Kia’s e-GMP platform which uses an 800V battery architecture. It boasts a long 3100mm long wheelbase offering loads of space with MPV practicality. Depending on the local configuration, the EV9 is offered in either a 7-seater or 6-seater configuration. For the 6-seater version, it can come with either powered seats or non-powered swivel seats for added practicality.

The EV9 globally is offered in either a single RWD or dual motor AWD versions with a choice of either a smaller 76.1kWh or a larger 99.8kWh battery pack. The long-range RWD version offers a rather low 150kW (201hp) and 350Nm motor capable of doing 0-100km/h in 9.4 seconds. Due to the reduced weight and single motor, it can deliver up to 563km on a single charge.

Meanwhile, the range-topping GT-Line boasts 283kW (379hp) and 600Nm of torque, which has a quicker 0-100km/h time of 6.0 seconds. With the boost feature, it cuts down the century sprint time to just 5.3 seconds which is made possible by unlocking its maximum 700Nm torque. However, the range for the GT-Line is much shorter at just 505km. However, it supports DC fast charging up to 235kW and Kia claims that you can charge up from 10-80 per cebt in just 24 minutes. A quick 15-minute top-up is said to provide over 200km of range.

As you would expect from a modern EV, it also comes with all the advanced driver assistance systems including conditional Level 3 self-driving capabilities, where it is permitted. The unit which we previewed recently comes with digital rear and side-view mirrors, while the driver gets an “Ergo-Motion” massaging seat.

In terms of storage, the boot is rated at 333 litres with all seats up and you can expand it to 828 litres with the last row folded and up to 2,318 litres with both rear rows folded. Meanwhile, the front trunk (frunk) offers 50 litres of storage.

If you’re interested, you can place a RM1,000 booking fee at your nearest Kia dealer. ― SoyaCincau